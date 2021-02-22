Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Taiwan Assures Support For US Auto Chip Shortage: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2021 9:10am   Comments
Share:
  • Taiwan Economic Minister Wang Mei-Hua acknowledged receipt of a letter from the White House on the global shortage of auto chips and assured a resolution, Reuters reports.
  • Automakers including Volkswagen AG (OTC: VLKAF) (OTC: VLKPF), Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F), and General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) resorted to production holidays to beat the crisis with strong possibilities of reduced production going forward.
  • U.S. chip companies, including Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC), Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM), Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MU), and Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD), reached out to President Biden for a possible solution. Incentives were promised to Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTC: SSNLF) for a New York plant. Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: APPL) major chip supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM), is looking forward to a $12 billion chip plant in Arizona to come online by 2024.
  • Reportedly, Wang met the local chip makers previously on the issue. “Going forward, manufacturers are doing what they should,” she said.
  • The chip shortage has become a diplomatic issue as Germany’s economy minister has also written to Wang asking for help.
  • TSM plans to raise its capital expenditure to $28 billion this year to resolve the crisis.
  • Price action: TSM shares are down 1.47% at $134.64 in the pre-market session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSM)

Apple Supplier Foxconn Expects 'Limited Impact' From Chip Crisis: Reuters
Chip Shortage Latest: Taiwan Says Semiconductor Makers On Top Of It, VW Labor Leader Says Golf Models Under Pressure
Automakers Battle Chip Crisis As Smartphone Makers Lure High-End Chipmakers: Reuters
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Potential Partners For An Apple Car Grow In Number, With Nissan The Latest To Express Interest
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Reuters semiconductors taiwanNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com