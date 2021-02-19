Why Novavax, Vaccinex, Evolus Are Trading Higher Today

Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares are trading higher Friday after the company announced a Memorandum of Understanding with Gavi to provide 1.1 billion cumulative doses of NVX-CoV2373.

Novavax is a biotechnology company that develops vaccines. The company works in the clinical stage of development with a focus on delivering novel products that prevent a broad range of diseases.

Novavax shares were trading up 7.43% at $285 at the time of publication on Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $331.68 and a 52-week low of $6.77.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ: VCNX) shares are trading higher after the company announced the signing of two multi-project deals with leading pharmaceutical companies focused on leveraging its ActivMAb platform.

Vaccinex is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It's engaged in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. The company's product pipeline includes pepinemab (VX15) Neurology, VX5 Autoimmune, and others.

Vaccinex shares were trading up 109.76% at $6.02. The stock has a 52-week high of $9.56 and a 52-week low of $1.63.

Evolus (NASDAQ: EOLS) shares are trading higher after the company, AbbVie and Medytox announced settlement agreements to fully resolve all outstanding litigation, including the ITC case regarding the sale of Jeuveau.

Evolus is engaged in providing physicians and their patients with expanded choices in medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. Its product candidate is an injectable formulation of a 900 kDa Botulinum toxin Type A complex. It has also completed the development program for DWP-450 for the treatment of moderate to severe glabellar lines.

Evolus shares were trading up 65.36% at $11.84. The stock has a 52-week high of $14.81 and a 52-week low of $2.85.