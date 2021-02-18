Market Overview

Why Airline Stocks Are Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 18, 2021
The shares of airline companies are trading lower Thursday. The weakness potentially in sympathy with competitor Airbus, which reported a year-over-year drop in revenues and EBIT reflecting lower commercial aircraft deliveries

American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL) is the world's largest airline by scheduled revenue passenger miles. After completing a major fleet renewal, the company has the youngest fleet of U.S. legacy carriers.

American Airlines traded down 1.78% to $17.67 per share Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $28.90 and a 52-week low of $8.25.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) is the largest domestic carrier in the U.S, as measured by the number of originating passengers boarded. Southwest operates over 700 aircraft in an all-Boeing fleet.

Southwest Airlines shares were trading down 1.37% at $51.75. The stock has a 52-week high of $57.74 and a 52-week low of $22.46.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) is a low-cost airline that offers high-quality service, including assigned seating and in-flight entertainment. It carries over millions of customers with an average of more than 1,000 daily flights and served approximately 99 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America.

JetBlue Airways shares were trading down 1.60% to $16.65. The stock has a 52-week high of $21.34 and a 52-week low of $6.61.

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) is the world's third-largest airline by scheduled revenue passenger miles. United's hubs include San Francisco, Chicago, Houston, Denver, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, and Washington, D.C. United operates a hub-and-spoke system that is more focused on international travel than legacy peers.

United Airlines’ stock is trading down 2.73% at $44.82. The stock has a 52-week high of $81.67 and a 52-week low of $17.80.

