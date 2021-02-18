Wendy's, Burger King Simultaneously Join The Latest Chicken Sandwich Craze

Days ahead of McDonald's Corp's (NYSE: MCD) nationwide launch of its premium chicken sandwich, both Wendys Co (NASDAQ: WEN) and Restaurant Brands International Inc's (NYSE: QSR) Burger King announced competing offerings.

Wendy's Jalapeño Popper Chicken: Wendy's announced a new chicken sandwich meant to compete against premium rivals. The company's Jalapeño Popper Chicken Sandwich includes the familiar chicken fillet topped with creamy jalapeño cream cheese, six slices of jalapenos, three strips of Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese and shredded pepper jack cheese.

Hungry customers not in the mood for a sandwich can opt for a Jalapeño Popper Chicken Salad. The new menu item packs the same flavors of the sandwich with additional romaine and spring lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeño and cheddar croutons and topped with a creamy jalapeño ranch dressing.

"While everyone else is playing catch up and distracting consumers with stale chicken drops, we are listening and bringing exciting flavors and bold ingredients forward to help fans avoid the McStake of settling for the same boring chicken sandwiches from other fast-food joints," said Carl Loredo, chief marketing officer for Wendy's. "Our new Jalapeño Popper Chicken Sandwich casts a big shadow across the competition and really delivers an enhanced chicken sandwich experience. The innovation on flavor is unlike anything else out there."

Burger King's Not Half A**s Chicken Sandwich: Burger King also said it will launch a chicken sandwich later this year. Unlike its rivals, Burger King has no interest in making a "half a**s" and "burger-joint-quality" sandwich.

Burger King has been experimenting with a hand-breaded chicken sandwich since 2019 and started testing the product in September 2020. The sandwich includes a thick-cut white meat chicken breast breaded by hand and topped with pickles and sauce with optional toppings like lettuce and tomatoes.

"What if hand-breading were to chicken what flame-grilling is to burgers? That's been our guiding filter to bring a delicious chicken sandwich to guests in a way only BK can," said Ellie Doty, chief marketing officer, Burger King North America. "We'll take the time to get it right and our guests will definitely taste the difference."

(Photo: Mark Lorch via Flickr)