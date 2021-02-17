Fortnite Maker Escalates Apple's Disputed App Store Fee Rules To EU: Reuters
- Epic Games escalated the disputed App Store payment system and control over app downloads with Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) to the European Union antitrust regulators, Reuters reports.
- A legal tussle has been brewing between the companies since August when Epic launched its in-app payment system bypassing Apple’s 30% fee on some in-app purchases on the App Store.
- Apple retaliated by removing Epic’s Fortnite game from the App Store and threatening to terminate an affiliated account that would have blocked the popular software tool Unreal Engine, used by app makers for creating games.
- Epic demanded fair competition against Apple’s monopoly over their app fees. It also accused Apple of restricting competitors from launching their gaming subscription service by preventing them from bundling multiple games, while its Apple Arcade continues to flout the same rule.
- Apple has challenged Epic’s allegations and accused the latter of violating its terms through the launch of a deceptive and unapproved feature against customer interests.
- “Epic is not asking any court or regulator to change this 30% to some other number, only to restore competition on IOS,” said Epic Games founder and Chief Executive Tim Sweeney told Reuters.
- “Their reckless behavior made pawns of customers, and we look forward to making this clear to the European Commission,” Apple said in a statement.
- Fortnite was scheduled for a return to the iPhone in the mobile Safari browser.
- Epic and Apple have been exchanging documents and conducting statements ahead of a May trial regarding the Epic lawsuit filed last year.
- Epic has also complained to the U.K. Competition Appeal Tribunal and the Australian watchdog.
- Apple App Store fees and regulations have also received flak from Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT), and Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH).
- Image Courtesy: Wikimedia
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Fortnite ReutersNews Legal Global Tech Media Best of Benzinga