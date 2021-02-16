TikTok In Negotiations To Go Public On NYSE: Chinese Media
Short-form video app TikTok is reportedly in negotiations to list on the Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE: ICE)-owned New York Stock Exchange.
What Happened: The ByteDance-owned Chinese social media company is holding preliminary talks to list on the NYSE, as per a tweet from the state-affiliated Global Times newspaper, first noted on Reuters.
#ByteDance is in preliminary talks to list #TikTok in #NYSE, according to sources, media reports. pic.twitter.com/4GR9gLrzCL
— Global Times (@globaltimesnews) February 17, 2021
Why It Matters: Over the weekend, ByteDance walked away from a deal that involved selling TikTok’s U.S. operations to a group led by Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL), the South China Morning Post reported.
The deal, also involving Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT), was postponed indefinitely by the Biden administration earlier in the month.
The forced sale of TikTok to a U.S. company under the previous Trump administration was blocked by a federal court in December.
Price Action: Intercontinental Exchange shares closed nearly 1.2% higher at $112.42 on Tuesday and fell almost 0.3% in the after-hours session.
[Update] Global Times in a later tweet said ByteDance had denied being in talks for going public on the NYSE.
