Why Cruise Line Stocks Are Trading Higher Today

The shares of several casino and cruise companies are trading higher Tuesday. The strength is potentially related to reopening optimism amid the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE: NCLH) is the world's third-largest cruise company by berths (at nearly 60,000), operating 28 ships across three brands (Norwegian, Oceania, and Regent Seven Seas), offering both freestyle and luxury cruising.

Norwegian Cruise Line shares were trading up 6.63% at $25.10. The stock has a 52-week high of $53 and a 52-week low of $7.03.

Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) is a global cruise company, with more than 100 ships on the seas at the end of 2019. Its portfolio of brands includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn in North America; P&O Cruises and Cunard Line in the United Kingdom; Aida in Germany; Costa Cruises in Southern Europe; and P&O Cruises in Australia. Carnival also owns Holland America Princess Alaska Tours in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon.

Carnival shares traded up 8.57% to $22.36. The stock has a 52-week high of $43.44 and a 52-week low of $7.80.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL) operated more than 60 ships across six global and partner brands in the cruise vacation industry. Brands the company operates include Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea.

Royal Caribbean Cruises shares traded up 9.11% to $73.79. The stock has a 52-week high of $113.62 and a 52-week low of $19.25.