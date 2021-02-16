Why Sphere 3D's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ: ANY) shares are trading lower Tuesday after the company and Rainmaker Worldwide terminated a share purchase agreement for the acquisition of Rainmaker Holland BV.

Sphere 3D Corp delivers virtualization technology and data management solutions. It operates in one segment which is Providing data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions for small and medium businesses and distributed enterprises.

Sphere 3D shares were trading down 12.93% at $3.03. The stock has a 52-week high of $5.55 and a 52-week low of 33 cents.