Why Hepion Pharma, Sesen Bio And More Are Moving Today

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: HEPA) shares are trading lower Tuesday after the company priced its 44.2 million share common stock offering at $2 per share.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc is engaged in the development of targeted pharmaceutical therapies for liver disease. This therapeutic approach targets fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma associated with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, viral hepatitis, and other liver diseases. The company's cyclophilin inhibitor, CRV431 targets multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals shares were trading down 24.58% at $2.24 Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $5.22 and a 52-week low of $1.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GLMD) shares are trading lower after the company announced a common stock offering.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals focuses on the development and commercialization of once-daily, oral therapy for the treatment of liver diseases and cholesterol gallstones utilizing its synthetic fatty-acid/bile-acid conjugate (FABAC), called aramchol. Its product, aramchol, is a disease-modifying treatment for fatty liver disorders, including Non-Alcoholic Steato-hepatitis.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals shares were trading down 10.29% at $4.51. The stock has a 52-week high of $6.40 and a 52-week low of $2.96.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ: SESN) shares are trading higher after the company announced FDA acceptance and priority review of its Biologics License Application for Vicineum.

Sesen Bio is a late-stage clinical company engaged in next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for the treatment of cancer based on the company's Targeted Protein Therapeutics platform. The company's lead program, Vicinium, also known as VB4-845, is currently in a Phase 3 registration trial, the VISTA Trial, for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Sesen Bio shares were trading up 11.98% at $3.14. The stock has a 52-week high of $3.54 and a 52-week low of 37 cents.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ: BPTH) shares are trading lower after the company priced its 1.716 million share common stock offering at $7.60 per share.

Bio-Path Holdings Inc is a clinical and preclinical stage oncology-focused RNAi nanoparticle drug development company. It is engaged in utilizing a novel technology that achieves systemic delivery for target-specific protein inhibition for any gene product that is over-expressed in disease.

Bio-Path shares were trading down 14.33% at $7.65. The stock has a 52-week high of $24.34 and a 52-week low of $2.92.