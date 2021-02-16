Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ZW Data Action Raises $17.1M At 8% Discount
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2021 12:04pm   Comments
Share:
  • China’s ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNETpriced $18.7 million shares at $3.59 per share to raise $17.1 million in a secondary offering for general working capital purposes.
  • The offer price represents a discount of 8.2% to the Friday closing price of $3.91.
  • ZW’s shares have climbed over 216% in the last year. 
  • It will issue 5.212 million shares to institutional investors. ZW Data has also completed a concurrent private placement of warrants to purchase 2.61 million shares.
  • FT Global Capital is the placement agent for the offering.
  • The company’s cash balance stood at $0.5 million as of September 30, 2020, and operating cash flow stood at $0.595 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2020.
  • Price action: CNET shares were down 7.16% at $3.62 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CNET)

41 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Why Sos, ZW Data Action, Airnet, Canaan, Riot Blockchain, Marathon Patent Stocks Are Surging Today
92 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
70 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
50 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Offerings Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com