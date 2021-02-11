EVgo Woos Tesla Drivers With Connectors At EV Fast Charging Network
- Electric vehicle (EV) charging company EVgo is installing integrated Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) connectors in multiple stations rendering itself as the only fully renewable electricity powered and compatible with three fast charging standards (CHAdeMO, SAE Combo or CCS, and Tesla) without separate adaptor requirement.
- The arrangement can extend the EV benefits to more U.S. drivers and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
- The EV charging company will install over 400 integrated Tesla connectors at existing EVgo stations, with an additional 200 connectors reserved for new stations planned for 2021 in key cities including San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, Seattle, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Washington D.C., Salt Lake City, and Miami.
- EVgo’s integrated Tesla connectors marked their debut in San Francisco and Los Angeles in December 2019 and offered 100 miles of charge in 30 minutes.
- EVgo is geared to go public in a reverse merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: CLII) by the second quarter of 2021 and go public under the symbol “EVGO.” Proceeds worth $575 million expected from the acquisition will be used for funding EVgo’s growth.
