14 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 10, 2021 5:37pm   Comments
Gainers

  • iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued FY21 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
  • Sonos (NASDAQ: SONO) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also raised FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results. The company also reported the purchase of ShowingTime.com for $500 million.
  • Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • Microvision (NASDAQ: MVIS) shares are trading higher after the company announced it received necessary components and equipment to meet its April milestone of completing A-Samples of its Long Range Lidar Sensor.
  • Paramount Group (NYSE: PGRE) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • RCM Technologies (NASDAQ: RCMT) shares are trading higher after the company reported its division Thermal Kinetics was awarded Al-Corn Clean Fuels sanitizer-grade ethanol project. No contract size was disclosed.
  • China Finance Online (NASDAQ: JRJC) shares are trading higher after Morgan Stanley disclosed a 5% passive stake in the company.

Losers

  • Uber (NYSE: UBER) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Fluidigm (NASDAQ: FLDM) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued Q1 & FY21 sales guidance below estimates.
  • Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • Callaway Golf Co (NYSE: ELY) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
  • DCP Midstream (NYSE: DCP) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

