Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Gamida Cell's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 10, 2021 3:11pm   Comments
Share:
Why Gamida Cell's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMA) shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company reported the results of the efficacy and safety for its Phase 3 study of Omidubicel at the TCT meetings of ASTCT and CIBMTR.

Gamida Cell Ltd is a biopharmaceutical company involved in developing advanced cell therapies with the potential to cure cancer and rare, serious hematologic diseases. The company's product includes NiCord that is a cell therapy based on NAM-expanded cord blood designed to enhance and expand the life-saving benefits of hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

Gamida Cell stock was up 24.29% at $12.29. The stock has a 52-week high of $15 and a 52-week low of $2.60

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GMA)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com