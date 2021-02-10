Why Neovasc's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Neovasc (NASDAQ: NVCN) shares are trading lower after the company announced a $72 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market.

Neovasc Inc is a specialty medical device company. The company develops, manufactures and markets products for the rapidly growing cardiovascular marketplace.

Its products include the Tiara for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. Neovasc is developing the Tiara for the treatment of mitral valve disease.

Neovasc stock was down 21.83% at $1.79. The stock has a 52-week high of $3.88 and a 52-week low of 68 cents.