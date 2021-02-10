Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Neovasc's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 10, 2021 1:50pm   Comments
Share:

Neovasc (NASDAQ: NVCN) shares are trading lower after the company announced a $72 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market.

Neovasc Inc is a specialty medical device company. The company develops, manufactures and markets products for the rapidly growing cardiovascular marketplace.

Its products include the Tiara for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. Neovasc is developing the Tiara for the treatment of mitral valve disease.

Neovasc stock was down 21.83% at $1.79. The stock has a 52-week high of $3.88 and a 52-week low of 68 cents.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NVCN)

94 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
70 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: US Stocks Turn Lower; Bio-Path Shares Jump
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Coca-Cola Profit Beats Views
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Penny Stocks Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com