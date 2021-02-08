Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Illumina's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 08, 2021 3:53pm   Comments
Share:
Why Illumina's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN) shares are trading higher on Monday. The company announced it has elected nine new genomics companies to join the second global funding cycle of Illumina Accelerator in the U.S. and UK.

Illumina provides tools and services to analyze genetic material with life science and clinical lab applications. The company generates revenue from sequencing tools and dedicated consumables (73% of 2019 sales).

Illumina's high-throughput technology enables whole genome sequencing in humans and other large organisms. Its lower throughput tools enable applications that require smaller data outputs, such as viral and cancer tumor screening.

Illumina shares were trading up 4.99% at $450.32. The stock has a 52-week high of $453.68 and low of $196.78.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ILMN)

The Week Ahead In Biotech (Feb. 7-13): Regeneron FDA Decision, Earnings, IPOs and Conference Presentations In The Spotlight
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Novavax Vaccine Readout, Clinical Hold On Bellicum Study Lifted, Lilly Earnings, NLS Pharma IPO
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Decision Day For Amgen, Zymeworks Sinks On Data, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics IPO
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sorrento, Immutep Surge On COVID-19 Study Data, T2 Biosystems Sinks On Preannouncement
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Novartis Misses, J&J Beats In Big Pharma Earnings, Vaccine Developer CureVac Taps Equity Market
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com