42 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ: AACG) shares rose 79.7% to $2.48 in pre-market trading.
- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) shares rose 69.7% to $17.61 in pre-market trading after climbing more than 37% on Wednesday.
- Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIE) rose 63.7% to $1.85 in pre-market trading.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) rose 42.2% to $125.05 in pre-market trading. Cassava Sciences shares jumped over 58% on Wednesday on continued upward momentum after the company announced results of an interim analysis from an open-label study of simufilam, its lead drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) rose 40.4% to $4.00 in pre-market trading after surging more than 7% on Wednesday.
- Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCN) rose 36% to $5.06 in pre-market trading. Cyclerion Therapeutics, last month, announced the appointment of clinical and scientific advisory boards.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) shares rose 35.8% to $1.63 in pre-market trading after surging over 14% on Wednesday.
- DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ: DTEA) shares rose 32.6% to $6.40 in pre-market trading after climbing around 25% on Wednesday.
- Virco Mfg. Corporation (NASDAQ: VIRC) rose 31.3% to $3.90 in pre-market trading.
- Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) rose 27.9% to $7.20 in pre-market trading after climbing around 15% on Wednesday.
- Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) rose 26.9% to $10.79 in pre-market trading after the company entered into a cooperation agreement with Pop Mart to collectively create the first branded podcast channel for Pop Mart.
- MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) rose 26.4% to $6.47 in pre-market trading. MannKind jumped over 33% on Wednesday after the CEO & CFO bought 6.557K shares at an average price of $1.33 per share between both executive.
- Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO) shares rose 21.9% to $9.07 in pre-market trading. Sino-Global shares jumped 57% on Wednesday after the company announced a newly-appointed COO and CTO to spearhead its efforts to enter Bitcoin mining.
- CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CPSH) rose 21.5% to $20.10 in pre-market trading. CPS Technologies shares jumped 138% on Wednesday after the company reported it received a purchase order for HybridTech Armor Panels for an aircraft carrier.
- Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT) rose 18.6% to $5.73 in pre-market trading.
- Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ: AVNW) rose 16.4% to $46.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and raised FY21 sales guidance.
- Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) rose 16.4% to $1.63 in pre-market trading.
- Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ: APPS) rose 15.6% to $74.54 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued FY21 guidance above estimates.
- Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) rose 13.7% to $3.91 in pre-market trading after climbing about 13% on Wednesday.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) shares rose 13.3% to $7.90 in pre-market trading.
- Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTH) rose 12.7% to $9.30 in pre-market trading after climbing 11% on Wednesday.
- Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) rose 10.4% to $603.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) rose 10% to $63.81 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong Q1 guidance .
- Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) rose 8.6% to $7.87 in pre-market trading after climbing 50% on Wednesday.
- QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ: QNST) shares rose 7.9% to $23.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued Q3 strong sales guidance.
- Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: INOV) rose 5.4% to $27.14 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) rose 5.1% to $264.52 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q4 results and issued FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) fell 27% to $2.58 in pre-market trading after the company announced the sale of 40 million shares at $2.50 per share in the registered direct offering, with gross proceeds of $100 million.
- Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSE: BTN) fell 19.7% to $2.36 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock.
- Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) shares fell 15.4% to $1.26 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to purchase on a firm commitment basis 8,695,653 ordinary shares at a public offering price of $1.15 per share.
- ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ: IPA) fell 14% to $13.49 in pre-market trading after the company increased its previously announced bought deal offering of common shares to $21.7 million.
- Isoray, Inc. (NYSE: ISR) fell 13.2% to $1.64 in pre-market trading after the company reported a common stock offering. The company also said it sees preliminary Q2 sales of $2.36 million.
- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) fell 12.8% to $6.52 in pre-market trading after the company cut FY21 sales guidance.
- DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX) shares fell 11.4% to $2.54 in pre-market trading after the company reported a common stock offering.
- HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) fell 10.5% to $13.99 in pre-market trading after the company reported an offering of common stock.
- ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) fell 10.2% to $13.60 in pre-market trading after reporting quarterly loss.
- Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLDO) fell 10% to $12.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported an offering of $50 million shares of common stock.
- Aspira Women's Health Inc (NASDAQ: AWH) shares fell 9% to $8.00 in pre-market trading after the company announced a common stock offering.
- Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) shares fell 7% to $20.32 in pre-market trading after the company announced a common stock offering.
- QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) fell 6.6% to $151.59 in pre-market trading. QUALCOMM reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed views. The company said it expects Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.55 to $1.75 per share on sales of $7.2 billion to $8 billion.
- Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRVO) shares fell 6.2% to $165.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 earnings results and issued Q4 guidance.
- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) fell 6% to $10.11 in pre-market trading after the company reported an offering of common stock.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Pre-Market MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas