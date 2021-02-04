Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- The Challenger job-cut report for January is scheduled for release at 7:30 a.m. ET.
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Jobless claims are likely to decline to 835,000 for the January 30 week from 847,000 in the previous week.
- Data on nonfarm productivity and unit labor costs for the fourth quarter will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect nonfarm productivity declining 2.8% last quarter, following a 4.6% increase in the third quarter. Unit labor costs are likely to rise at a 3.5% pace.
- Data on factory orders for December will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Factory orders are likely to increase 0.7% in December.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan is set to speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly will speak at 2:00 p.m. ET.
- Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.
