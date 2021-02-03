Why Surgalign's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Surgalign (NASDAQ: SRGA) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after BTIG initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $4 per share.

Surgalign Holdings Inc is a medical technology company advancing the science of spine care, focused on delivering innovative solutions that drive superior clinical and economic outcomes. The company continues to invest in clinically validated innovation to deliver better surgical outcomes and improve patient's lives.

It markets products throughout the United States and in more than 50 countries worldwide through an expanding network of top independent distributors

Surgalign’s stock was up 15.17% at $2.32. The stock has a 52-week high of $5.01 and a 52-week low of $1.46.