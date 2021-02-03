Why American Resources Stock Is Trading Higher Today

American Resources (NASDAQ: AREC) shares are trading higher Wednesday on continued upward momentum after the company on Tuesday announced it acquired exclusive rights to Purdue University's rare earth elements innovations.

American Resources along with its subsidiaries is engaged in coal mining and coal processing operations, located in eastern Kentucky. The firm is a supplier of raw materials to the infrastructure market. The company's focus is on the extraction, processing, transportation, and selling of metallurgical Carbon and PCI to the steel industry.

American Resources stock was up 31.54% at $4.43. The stock has a 52-week high of $4.93 and a 52-week low of 36 cents.