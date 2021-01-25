Market Overview

Why Orbital Energy's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 25, 2021 4:10pm   Comments
Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ: OEG) shares are trading higher Monday after the company announced its subsidiary, Orbital Solar Services, has been named the engineering, procurement, and construction company "of choice" for the newly-formed Black Sunrise Half Century Fund.

Orbital Energy Group Inc is a diversified energy infrastructure services company. Orbital Energy's group of businesses includes Orbital Gas Systems, Orbital Power Services, and Orbital Solar Services.

Orbital Energy shares were trading up 59% at $7.95. The stock has a 52-week high of $8.70 and a 52-week low of 45 cents.

