Why Aqua Metals Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 25, 2021 12:38pm   Comments
Aqua Metals (NASDAQ: AQMS) shares are trading higher Monday after the company announced it has partnered with BASF to supply electrolyte, cooperate commercially, and explore technical improvements to enhance AquaRefining performance.

Aqua Metals is a U.S.-based company engaged in the business of recycling lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process that it developed and named AquaRefining. Its mission is to eliminate the inefficiency, costs and toxic waste associated with conventional smelter based recycling of lead acid batteries.

Aqua Metals shares traded up 12.57% to $5.39. The stock has a 52-week high of $5.99 and a 52-week low of 33 cents.

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

