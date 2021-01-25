Why Aurinia Pharma, AstraZeneca And More Are Trading Higher Today

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) shares are trading higher Monday after the company's CALQUENCE met its primary efficacy endpoint. The German Health Minister also said he expects the EU to approve the company's COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.

A merger between Astra of Sweden and Zeneca Group of the U.K. formed AstraZeneca in 1999. The company sells branded drugs across several major therapeutic classes, including gastrointestinal, diabetes, cardiovascular, respiratory, cancer, and immunology.

AstraZeneca’s stock was trading up 0.92% to $53.74 per share at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $64.94 and a 52-week low of $36.15.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AUPH) shares are trading higher after the company's treatment for Active Lupus Nephritis was approved by the FDA.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company. It provides products for patients suffering from serious diseases with a high unmet medical need. The firm is developing voclosporin, an investigational drug, for the treatment of lupus nephritis (LN), focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), and Dry Eye Syndrome (DES).

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares were trading up 22.95% at $18.27. The stock has a 52-week high of $20.50 and a 52-week low of $9.83.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CNST) shares are trading higher after BMO Capital upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform and raised its price target from $27 to $50 per share.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing novel therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals shares were trading higher by 3.73% to $35.34. The stock has a 52-week high of $50.90 and a 52-week low of $17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) shares are trading higher after BMO Capital upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform and announced a $630 price target.

Regeneron is a biotechnology company headquartered in Eastview, near Tarrytown, New York.

Regeneron shares are trading up 0.93% at $542.90. The stock has a 52-week high of $664.64 and a 52-week low of $328.12.