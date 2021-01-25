Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Tesla's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 25, 2021 11:13am   Comments
Share:
Why Tesla's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are trading higher on Monday following a report suggesting the company has partnered with Samsung on a new 5nm chip for full self-driving.

Tesla is a vertically integrated sustainable energy company that also aims to transition the world to electric mobility by making electric vehicles. It sells solar panels and solar roofs for energy generation plus batteries for stationary storage for residential and commercial properties including utilities. It also makes solar roofs and plans to enter the HVAC market.

Tesla's stock was trading up 3.77% to $878.52 per share at the time of publication on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $900 and a 52-week low of $70.10.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Tesla Shares Near Record Territory Ahead Of Q4 Earnings Report
Monday's Market Minute: Will Tech Strength Continue?
Earnings Palooza: 20% Of S&P 500 Reports This Week, Including Apple, Tesla
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Why Tesla's Stock is Trading Higher Today
Rising EV Sales Are Just One Factor Driving Growth In This Auto Innovation Fund
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com