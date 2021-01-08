Why Tenet, CVS, Thermo Fisher And Sarepta Are Moving Today

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE: THC) shares are trading higher after Jefferies upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $27 to $60.

Tenet is a Dallas-based healthcare provider organization operating a collection of hospitals (65) and many outpatient facilities, including ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care centers, freestanding imaging centers, freestanding emergency rooms/micro-hospitals, and physician practices across the United States.

Tenet Healthcare shares were trading up 2.82% at $46. The stock has a 52-week high of $48.11 and a 52-week low of $10.

CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) shares are trading higher after Jefferies upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and announced a $90 price target.

Following its acquisition of Aetna in late 2018, CVS Health now provides an even more integrated healthcare-services offering for its members. Legacy CVS combined both the largest pharmacy benefit manager, processing about 2 billion adjusted claims annually, and a sizable pharmacy operation, including nearly 10,000 retail pharmacy locations primarily in the U.S.

CVS Health shares were trading up 1.91% at $75.40. The stock has a 52-week high of $76.44 and a 52-week low of $52.04.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) shares are trading higher after Credit Suisse upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform and raised its price target from $490 to $556 per share.

Thermo Fisher Scientific sells scientific instruments and laboratory equipment, diagnostics consumables, and life science reagents.

Thermo Fisher Scientific shares were trading up 1.86% at $509.76. The stock has a 52-week high of $532.57 and a 52-week low of $250.21.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT) shares are trading lower after the company reported its 102 Study Evaluating its SRP-9001 did not achieve statistical significance on the primary functional endpoint of improvement in NSAA total score compared to Placebo at 48 weeks.

Sarepta Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on treating rare, infectious, and other diseases. It targets a broad range of diseases while focusing on the rapid development of its drug candidates.

Sarepta Therapeutics shares were trading down 50.58% at $83.49. The stock has a 52-week high of $181.83 and a 52-week low of $78.06.