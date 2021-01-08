58 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) shares climbed 123.2% to $5.17 after climbing over 14% on Thursday. Lion Group, last month, announced plans to raise $10 million through a private placement.
- ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) jumped 116.6% to $4.04. ZW Data Action Technologies shares climbed over 34% on Thursday after the company announced a strategic partnership with Yujun Capital.
- Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRX) shares climbed 69.3% to $8.43 after the company said it has acquired Oncoceutics, Inc., a privately-held, clinical-stage biotechnology company developing imipridones, a novel class of compounds, for $78 million, payable in cash and stock, subject to certain customary adjustments.
- VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ: VIH) jumped 50% to $15.61 following a Bloomberg report that the company is negotiating a merger with Intercontinental Exchange-owned cryptocurrency exchange Bakkt.
- Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) gained 44.5% to $8.31 as value of Bitcoin continues to soar to record highs. Stocks with ties to Bitcoin and cryptocurrency continue to soar as a parallel trade. The company recently announced a term sheet agreement with Blocknance Financial International to acquire 60% of the company. Future FinTech will pay $960,000 for the stake in the company.
- PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) climbed 39.6% to $1.07.
- Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) gained 36% to $3.0168.
- Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE: GSAT) shares climbed 33.8% to $0.5292 after the company reported Nokia deployment over licensed band 53 at the Port of Seattle, Terminal 5.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) gained 31% to $3.52 after jumping 33% on Thursday.
- Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG) surged 25% to $3.579 after jumping 33% on Thursday. Orbital Energy Group, last week, priced its $10 million registered direct offering.
- Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) shares gained 23.8% to $2.85 after the company announced it entered into the wireless charging market for EVs with new autonomous technology.
- Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY) gained 22.6% to $2.93.
- Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) jumped 22% to $7.40.
- Merus N.V. (NASDAQ: MRUS) shares rose 21.6% to $19.66 after the company announced it was granted FDA Fast Track Designation to Zenocutuzumab for the treatment of patients with neuregulin 1 fusion cancers.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) surged 21% to $26.97 amid recent strength in Bitcoin prices.
- Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN) gained 19% to $4.65. Resonant recently said Q4 customer shipment volumes of RF filters reached 6.9 million.
- Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) shares gained 19% to $2.94.
- New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR) rose 18.8% to $77.13.
- Diginex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS) surged 18.5% to $18.95.
- Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) gained 18.2% to $37.75 after climbing 19% on Thursday.
- Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) gained 17.8% to $2.6737 after gaining over 7% on Thursday. Professional Diversity Networks, last week, announced a partnership with Phala Network to develop a privacy protecting blockchain application.
- AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ANTE) surged 17.2% to $2.7764 after jumping around 29% on Thursday.
- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) rose 16.7% to $55.18. The fuel cell industry has "no better friend" than Sen. Chuck Schumer and his transition to Senate leader means he will help introduce compelling legislation, Plug Power CEO Andrew Marsh said Thursday on CNBC's "Mad Money."
- Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) surged 16.5% to $4.6350.
- SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) gained 16.2% to $1.8363 after gaining 10% on Thursday.
- Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ: CATM) climbed 16.1% to $41.41 after the company reported filing of preliminary proxy statement and receipt of unsolicited proposal to acquire all shares of the company for $39 per share.
- Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) surged 16% to $9.22. Washington Prime Group recently said it regained NYSE compliance.
- Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: DYN) jumped 15.8% to $26.91.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares gained 15% to $26.14 as recent Bitcoin momentum continues to lift crypto-related stocks.
- Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ: OCC) rose 14.7% to $33.43 after gaining around 7% on Thursday. Optical Cable, last month, posted a quarterly loss.
- WD-40 Company (NASDAQ: WDFC) rose 14.4% to $308.49 after the company reported upbeat Q1 results and also issued FY21 sales forecast.
- Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) surged 13.7% to $112.19.
- Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: KFS) gained 12.7% to $5.22.
- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) jumped 11.8% to $22.86 after Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock from Sell to Buy and announced a price target of $28 per share.
- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL) gained 10% to $1.10. Artelo Biosciences shares jumped around 13% on Thursday after Maxim Group upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy.
- ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) rose 9.8% to $19.78 after gaining 7% on Thursday. The company recently signed an MOU with Eiffel Investment Group to fund solar development in Europe.
- Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE: REI) rose 9.7% to $1.02 after gaining over 13% on Thursday.
- F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) rose 7.5% to $193.51 after the company announced plans to acquire Volterra. The company lifted sales forecast and also reaffirmed its commitment to $1 billion in share repurchases.
- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTT) shares rose 5.7% to $2.9059 after gaining over 6% on Thursday.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) shares dropped 50% to $84.47 after the company announced topline results from Part 1 of the Phase 2/3 study of SRP-9001, its investigational gene therapy to treat DMD, showing the study didn't achieve statistical significance on the primary functional endpoint of improvement in North Star Ambulatory Assessment, or NSAA, total score compared to placebo at 48 weeks after the treatment. Various analysts, including JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Raymond James downgraded the stock.
- SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) fell 41.4% to $1.80 after the company reported pricing of $25 million offering.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) fell 21.6% to $2.00 after the company reported downbeat Q2 results and lowered FY21 sales guidance.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) fell 19.6% to $13.75 after gaining 15% on Thursday. The9, recently, signed a legally binding cooperation and investment term sheet with cryptocurrencies mining investors led by Jianping Kong to start the cryptocurrencies business.
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) fell 15.4% to $4.23 after the company reported pricing of $88.5 million underwritten public offering of common stock.
- Solid Biosciences Inc.. (NASDAQ: SLDB) shares fell 14.7% to $7.23 after rising around 20% on Thursday.
- The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK) dropped 14.5% to $13.85 after the company reported a $10.5 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
- Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NLTX) dipped 14.2% to $13.54 after the company announced it received a clinical hold letter from the FDA related to its IND application to begin a Phase 1 clinical program of NL-201.
- Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) fell 13% to $61.66 after Credit Suisse downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform.
- Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ: CCNC) dropped 12.7% to $2.4350.
- Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: AEHL) fell 12.6% to $2.91 after jumping over 28% on Thursday.
- ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ: ENG) dropped 12% to $4.48.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) shares fell 11.2% to $1.9799 after jumping over 48% on Thursday.
- Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE: AXU) dropped 10.8% to $2.88.
- Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) fell 10.7% to $4.4550 after surging 48% on Thursday.
- Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ: CERC) fell 9.8% to $2.6250 after the company reported pricing of $36.4 million public offering of common stock and pre-funded warrants.
- Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWBI) dropped 9.6% to $19.00.
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) fell 8.3% to $8.01. Amyris recently announced plans to launch its BiossanceTM Clean Beauty skincare brand in China through a partnership with SuperOrdinary Group.
- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) fell 8.1% to $6.39 after declining around 22% on Thursday. Urban One said it sees Q4 revenue of $110 million to $114 million.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas