Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
This morning 470 companies set new 52-week highs.
Facts of Interest:
- Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high.
- The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL).
- Lion Group Holding (NASDAQ:LGHL) saw the most pronounced positive move, as it traded up 86.15% to hit its new 52-week high.
Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Friday:
- Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $866.21 with a daily change of up 4.32%.
- Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) shares broke to $126.29 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.77%.
- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares broke to $161.08 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.15%.
- ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $514.27 with a daily change of up 2.17%.
- BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) shares were down 0.42% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $73.79.
- Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) stock hit a yearly high price of $449.99. The stock was up 1.3% for the day.
- Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) shares were up 2.6% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $172.75.
- BHP Gr (NYSE:BBL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $60.45 on Friday morning, moving up 0.08%.
- Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) shares set a new yearly high of $221.28 this morning. The stock was up 2.54% on the session.
- HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) stock set a new 52-week high of $72.77 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.5%.
- Sony (NYSE:SNE) shares were up 1.08% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $103.71.
- Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $85.72. The stock traded up 0.01% on the session.
- BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) shares set a new yearly high of $759.16 this morning. The stock was up 0.72% on the session.
- Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) shares were up 0.17% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $59.58.
- Square (NYSE:SQ) shares reached a new 52-week high of $246.49 on Friday morning, moving up 2.5%.
- Stryker (NYSE:SYK) shares were up 0.89% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $246.50.
- Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) shares reached a new 52-week high of $84.16 on Friday morning, moving up 3.05%.
- Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) stock set a new 52-week high of $97.79 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.09%.
- NIO (NYSE:NIO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $58.01 with a daily change of up 5.2%.
- TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) shares were up 1.25% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $70.88.
- Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) shares set a new yearly high of $340.67 this morning. The stock was up 0.1% on the session.
- Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $115.61. Shares traded up 1.08%.
- Infosys (NYSE:INFY) shares set a new yearly high of $18.24 this morning. The stock was up 3.45% on the session.
- Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $227.76 with a daily change of up 6.9%.
- Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) shares set a new yearly high of $522.25 this morning. The stock was up 0.25% on the session.
- CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $96.26. Shares traded up 1.38%.
- Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $320.43 with a daily change of up 1.57%.
- Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $117.74 on Friday morning, moving up 1.29%.
- Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) stock set a new 52-week high of $257.70 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.25%.
- ABB (NYSE:ABB) shares were up 0.7% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $30.38.
- DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) shares broke to $82.48 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.17%.
- Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $159.81 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.6%.
- HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) stock made a new 52-week high of $174.40 Friday. The stock was down 0.1% for the day.
- Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) shares were up 0.66% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $77.41 for a change of up 0.66%.
- Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) shares were down 0.92% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $71.46 for a change of down 0.92%.
- Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) stock hit a yearly high price of $402.81. The stock was up 4.95% for the day.
- Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) shares were up 0.68% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $376.10 for a change of up 0.68%.
- NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) shares set a new yearly high of $182.55 this morning. The stock was up 2.48% on the session.
- CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $228.80. Shares traded up 1.61%.
- Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) shares broke to $94.47 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.81%.
- Align Tech (NASDAQ:ALGN) stock set a new 52-week high of $567.29 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.11%.
- KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) shares were up 2.41% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $286.01.
- TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) shares hit $131.75 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.12%.
- IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) shares broke to $511.67 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.82%.
- Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) shares were up 6.46% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $120.01.
- Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) stock made a new 52-week high of $152.85 Friday. The stock was up 2.32% for the day.
- Amphenol (NYSE:APH) shares were up 0.54% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $137.07 for a change of up 0.54%.
- Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) stock made a new 52-week high of $263.89 Friday. The stock was up 1.74% for the day.
- Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) stock set a new 52-week high of $149.75 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.23%.
- Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE:CM) shares set a new yearly high of $88.67 this morning. The stock was up 0.11% on the session.
- Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) shares were up 0.65% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $127.64.
- Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI) stock made a new 52-week high of $51.57 Friday. The stock was up 0.41% for the day.
- IQVIA Holdings (NYSE:IQV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $190.93 with a daily change of up 0.75%.
- Wipro (NYSE:WIT) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $6.32. Shares traded up 5.71%.
- T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) shares hit a yearly high of $157.32. The stock traded up 1.51% on the session.
- Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:ZG) stock hit a yearly high price of $154.00. The stock was up 3.74% for the day.
- Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:Z) shares broke to $148.48 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.51%.
- Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) stock made a new 52-week high of $50.64 Friday. The stock was up 2.22% for the day.
- Alcon (NYSE:ALC) stock hit a yearly high price of $69.00. The stock was up 1.95% for the day.
- HP (NYSE:HPQ) shares hit $25.89 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.21%.
- Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $51.11 with a daily change of up 2.78%.
- Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) shares broke to $42.85 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.51%.
- Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) shares hit a yearly high of $71.19. The stock traded up 1.35% on the session.
- Mettler-Toledo Intl (NYSE:MTD) stock made a new 52-week high of $1,242.26 Friday. The stock was up 1.13% for the day.
- Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) shares were up 1.73% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $165.99.
- Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) shares were up 0.1% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $115.45.
- Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $143.91. Shares traded up 1.57%.
- Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $96.69 with a daily change of up 2.74%.
- Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) shares broke to $210.04 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.57%.
- KKR & Co (NYSE:KKR) shares broke to $40.85 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.95%.
- West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE:WST) stock set a new 52-week high of $311.98 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.15%.
- AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $112.07 on Friday morning, moving up 1.34%.
- Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $301.04 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.22%.
- Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) shares set a new 52-week high of $133.05 on Friday, moving up 1.99%.
- Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $412.92. The stock traded up 0.48% on the session.
- Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) stock hit a yearly high price of $54.45. The stock was up 10.17% for the day.
- POSCO (NYSE:PKX) shares hit $67.13 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.58%.
- Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) shares were up 3.89% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $81.73 for a change of up 3.89%.
- Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) shares hit $182.00 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.53%.
- Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) stock made a new 52-week high of $222.63 Friday. The stock was up 1.0% for the day.
- Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $29.45. The stock traded up 1.2% on the session.
- GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS) shares set a new 52-week high of $103.98 on Friday, moving up 3.75%.
- Xylem (NYSE:XYL) shares broke to $108.84 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.51%.
- Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) stock set a new 52-week high of $310.52 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.44%.
- SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) shares were up 0.16% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $377.00.
- Dover (NYSE:DOV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $130.21 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.4%.
- Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $94.66. The stock traded up 4.07% on the session.
- Heico (NYSE:HEI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $138.37 with a daily change of up 0.69%.
- Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) shares broke to $74.00 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.26%.
- PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $162.37. The stock traded up 1.02% on the session.
- Nomura Holdings (NYSE:NMR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.82. The stock traded up 1.14% on the session.
- Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $105.39. Shares traded up 1.16%.
- Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) shares were up 2.68% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $392.56.
- Steris (NYSE:STE) stock set a new 52-week high of $202.17 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.85%.
- Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) shares hit a yearly high of $148.45. The stock traded up 1.92% on the session.
- Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $29.66 on Friday morning, moving up 0.75%.
- Waters (NYSE:WAT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $266.98 with a daily change of up 2.02%.
- Generac Hldgs (NYSE:GNRC) shares were down 0.38% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $258.00 for a change of down 0.38%.
- JB Hunt Transport Servs (NASDAQ:JBHT) shares hit a yearly high of $151.74. The stock traded up 1.13% on the session.
- IDEX (NYSE:IEX) stock made a new 52-week high of $208.69 Friday. The stock was down 0.03% for the day.
- Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE:WAB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $82.70. The stock traded up 0.16% on the session.
- Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $284.25 on Friday morning, moving up 0.79%.
- Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) stock set a new 52-week high of $11.64 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.43%.
- Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) shares hit a yearly high of $86.90. The stock traded up 0.97% on the session.
- ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) stock made a new 52-week high of $36.59 Friday. The stock was up 3.31% for the day.
- Gartner (NYSE:IT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $168.37. The stock traded up 1.08% on the session.
- PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) stock hit a yearly high price of $129.26. The stock was up 2.38% for the day.
- Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) stock made a new 52-week high of $330.80 Friday. The stock was up 1.04% for the day.
- CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) shares were up 4.38% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $208.00 for a change of up 4.38%.
- Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $144.49. Shares traded up 2.98%.
- ASE Technology Holding Co (NYSE:ASX) shares hit a yearly high of $6.58. The stock traded down 0.69% on the session.
- Packaging Corp of America (NYSE:PKG) shares set a new 52-week high of $146.30 on Friday, moving up 0.39%.
- DaVita (NYSE:DVA) shares set a new yearly high of $123.56 this morning. The stock was up 0.64% on the session.
- Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) stock set a new 52-week high of $48.76 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.24%.
- Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) shares broke to $102.41 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.4%.
- Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) shares set a new 52-week high of $163.75 on Friday, moving up 0.19%.
- Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $101.39 on Friday morning, moving down 0.38%.
- Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) shares set a new 52-week high of $258.02 on Friday, moving up 0.18%.
- Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $47.40. The stock traded up 2.76% on the session.
- Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) shares were up 5.96% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $51.53 for a change of up 5.96%.
- Charles River (NYSE:CRL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $267.45 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.7%.
- Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) shares were up 1.25% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $342.98.
- L Brands (NYSE:LB) shares set a new yearly high of $47.46 this morning. The stock was up 1.25% on the session.
- Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $146.94 on Friday morning, moving up 4.73%.
- IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) stock set a new 52-week high of $241.00 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.42%.
- Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) shares broke to $92.31 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.78%.
- Graco (NYSE:GGG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $75.59 on Friday morning, moving up 0.2%.
- Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE:SMG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $226.98 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.88%.
- Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $95.78 with a daily change of up 3.17%.
- F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) shares set a new yearly high of $200.57 this morning. The stock was up 8.37% on the session.
- Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $246.99 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.81%.
- Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) shares were up 0.48% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $133.94 for a change of up 0.48%.
- First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) shares were down 2.08% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $109.62 for a change of down 2.08%.
- Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $67.81 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.55%.
- Floor & Decor Hldgs (NYSE:FND) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $102.19 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.04%.
- Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) stock set a new 52-week high of $186.00 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.82%.
- Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) stock made a new 52-week high of $244.02 Friday. The stock was up 1.97% for the day.
- RH (NYSE:RH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $498.24 on Friday morning, moving up 1.7%.
- Algonquin Power (NYSE:AQN) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.02 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.71%.
- Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $307.39. Shares traded up 0.71%.
- Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) shares broke to $23.26 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.86%.
- Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $145.41 on Friday morning, moving up 1.67%.
- Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $474.10. The stock traded up 1.03% on the session.
- Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) shares set a new yearly high of $61.64 this morning. The stock was up 4.16% on the session.
- Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) shares hit a yearly high of $169.72. The stock traded up 0.5% on the session.
- Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $59.58. The stock traded up 2.33% on the session.
- MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $165.02 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.21%.
- AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) shares were up 0.16% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $140.62.
- Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.47 on Friday morning, moving down 1.66%.
- Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) stock hit a yearly high price of $36.98. The stock was down 0.03% for the day.
- Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) stock hit a yearly high price of $320.30. The stock was up 0.69% for the day.
- Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) shares set a new 52-week high of $172.53 on Friday, moving up 2.35%.
- LPL Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ:LPLA) shares set a new 52-week high of $113.43 on Friday, moving up 0.8%.
- Chemed (NYSE:CHE) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $551.86. Shares traded up 0.24%.
- II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $84.61 on Friday morning, moving up 0.37%.
- Owens-Corning (NYSE:OC) stock made a new 52-week high of $80.36 Friday. The stock was up 0.26% for the day.
- AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) shares were down 0.65% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $114.95.
- Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) shares were down 0.84% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $164.87.
- Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) stock made a new 52-week high of $322.79 Friday. The stock was down 0.56% for the day.
- Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) shares broke to $64.90 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.37%.
- PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) stock made a new 52-week high of $130.34 Friday. The stock was up 1.13% for the day.
- Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) shares broke to $173.83 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 8.52%.
- Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $236.38 on Friday morning, moving up 4.74%.
- Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) shares set a new yearly high of $29.45 this morning. The stock was up 1.62% on the session.
- Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $106.13 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.04%.
- Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $105.79 with a daily change of up 0.18%.
- Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) shares were up 1.82% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $138.33.
- Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) shares were up 0.73% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $59.78 for a change of up 0.73%.
- SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $169.45. The stock traded up 1.67% on the session.
- ITT (NYSE:ITT) shares were up 0.52% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $82.81.
- Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) stock hit a yearly high price of $111.37. The stock was up 1.39% for the day.
- Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI) shares hit $45.74 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.56%.
- Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ:PACB) shares were up 10.23% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $36.95.
- Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $96.73 with a daily change of up 0.32%.
- Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $68.20 with a daily change of up 2.25%.
- AutoNation (NYSE:AN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $76.45 on Friday morning, moving up 0.08%.
- Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) shares hit $54.78 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.99%.
- Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) shares were up 1.86% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $274.14 for a change of up 1.86%.
- LG Display Co (NYSE:LPL) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $9.25. Shares traded up 0.11%.
- Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $129.65. Shares traded up 0.87%.
- Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) shares broke to $117.59 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.34%.
- Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) shares were up 0.91% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $46.86 for a change of up 0.91%.
- Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) stock hit a yearly high price of $28.94. The stock was up 0.99% for the day.
- Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) stock hit a yearly high price of $108.84. The stock was up 7.6% for the day.
- Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) shares set a new 52-week high of $139.41 on Friday, moving up 3.02%.
- Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) stock made a new 52-week high of $45.51 Friday. The stock was up 0.57% for the day.
- Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $149.15 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.28%.
- Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $37.32 on Friday morning, moving up 8.07%.
- Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $44.30 on Friday morning, moving up 3.45%.
- WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) shares hit $25.86 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.06%.
- Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) stock hit a yearly high price of $98.78. The stock was up 5.02% for the day.
- Trinet Group (NYSE:TNET) shares reached a new 52-week high of $84.95 on Friday morning, moving up 1.3%.
- Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) stock made a new 52-week high of $63.84 Friday. The stock was up 0.51% for the day.
- Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) shares were up 1.19% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $146.10.
- Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) shares set a new 52-week high of $137.79 on Friday, moving up 0.52%.
- LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) shares were up 2.48% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $83.11 for a change of up 2.48%.
- Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) shares hit a yearly high of $92.88. The stock traded up 1.33% on the session.
- Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) shares were up 0.5% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $44.51.
- FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares hit $16.94 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 9.18%.
- Alarm.com Holdings (NASDAQ:ALRM) shares broke to $107.00 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.4%.
- Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) shares were up 4.9% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $82.99 for a change of up 4.9%.
- TFI International (NYSE:TFII) shares broke to $54.74 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.63%.
- Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) shares set a new yearly high of $196.88 this morning. The stock was up 0.1% on the session.
- MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) stock hit a yearly high price of $568.66. The stock was up 1.35% for the day.
- 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) shares were up 6.96% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $37.50 for a change of up 6.96%.
- Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) stock hit a yearly high price of $48.09. The stock was up 4.75% for the day.
- Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) stock made a new 52-week high of $76.35 Friday. The stock was up 1.74% for the day.
- Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) stock set a new 52-week high of $71.36 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded 0.0% (flat).
- Fox Factory Hldg (NASDAQ:FOXF) stock made a new 52-week high of $119.43 Friday. The stock was down 0.62% for the day.
- Atlantica Sustainable (NASDAQ:AY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $47.15 on Friday morning, moving up 0.79%.
- Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) shares set a new 52-week high of $95.38 on Friday, moving up 0.44%.
- PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) shares were up 0.81% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $70.70 for a change of up 0.81%.
- Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $45.64 with a daily change of down 0.46%.
- ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) shares set a new 52-week high of $89.54 on Friday, moving up 0.51%.
- Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) shares hit a yearly high of $113.16. The stock traded up 0.43% on the session.
- Chemours (NYSE:CC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $29.11. Shares traded up 2.94%.
- ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) stock hit a yearly high price of $40.29. The stock was up 2.86% for the day.
- New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) shares hit a yearly high of $76.45. The stock traded up 15.4% on the session.
- Workiva (NYSE:WK) shares set a new 52-week high of $96.54 on Friday, moving up 1.18%.
- Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $130.88 with a daily change of up 1.51%.
- Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) shares were up 1.96% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $69.93.
- TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) shares were up 5.3% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $34.51 for a change of up 5.3%.
- Altair Eng (NASDAQ:ALTR) shares hit $61.57 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.88%.
- Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) shares set a new yearly high of $36.18 this morning. The stock was up 0.74% on the session.
- Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $24.12. Shares traded up 0.46%.
- Endava (NYSE:DAVA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $80.72 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.12%.
- Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ:AEIS) shares were up 2.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $114.70.
- Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $100.72. The stock traded up 0.93% on the session.
- Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) stock set a new 52-week high of $66.37 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.72%.
- Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) stock hit a yearly high price of $114.01. The stock was up 0.36% for the day.
- Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) shares set a new yearly high of $79.94 this morning. The stock was up 12.74% on the session.
- WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) shares broke to $315.71 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 15.14%.
- Cannae Holdings (NYSE:CNNE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $46.16 with a daily change of up 0.68%.
- Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) shares were up 2.38% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.21.
- SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $117.99. The stock traded up 1.76% on the session.
- Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) shares were up 0.91% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $79.81 for a change of up 0.91%.
- Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) stock set a new 52-week high of $58.73 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.93%.
- National Vision Holdings (NASDAQ:EYE) shares broke to $50.77 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.38%.
- I-MAB (NASDAQ:IMAB) shares hit a yearly high of $57.81. The stock traded up 5.46% on the session.
- MACOM Technology (NASDAQ:MTSI) shares hit $59.57 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.01%.
- Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) shares were up 1.28% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $75.54 for a change of up 1.28%.
- CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) shares were up 4.35% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $81.90 for a change of up 4.35%.
- EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) stock hit a yearly high price of $92.22. The stock was up 0.66% for the day.
- Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) shares were up 1.94% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $139.06.
- Stantec (NYSE:STN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $33.88 on Friday morning, moving up 0.84%.
- Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) stock made a new 52-week high of $46.21 Friday. The stock was up 3.35% for the day.
- American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) shares were up 1.23% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $22.71 for a change of up 1.23%.
- Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) shares set a new 52-week high of $107.91 on Friday, moving down 1.01%.
- ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) shares hit $18.89 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.98%.
- AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $70.89 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.67%.
- Ryder System (NYSE:R) stock set a new 52-week high of $67.86 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.42%.
- LCI Indus (NYSE:LCII) shares were up 0.88% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $143.13 for a change of up 0.88%.
- FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $46.75. Shares traded up 2.18%.
- Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $104.75 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.25%.
- Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) shares were up 0.13% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $30.56 for a change of up 0.13%.
- Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $79.00 with a daily change of up 2.86%.
- Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) stock hit a yearly high price of $84.29. The stock was up 0.62% for the day.
- PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) shares hit a yearly high of $52.37. The stock traded up 0.37% on the session.
- Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $75.33. The stock traded down 0.09% on the session.
- Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) shares hit a yearly high of $47.90. The stock traded up 1.76% on the session.
- Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $81.00 on Friday morning, moving up 9.52%.
- Rogers (NYSE:ROG) stock set a new 52-week high of $179.57 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.04%.
- Dana (NYSE:DAN) stock hit a yearly high price of $22.52. The stock was down 0.66% for the day.
- Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) shares hit $165.54 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.57%.
- Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) stock made a new 52-week high of $72.05 Friday. The stock was up 5.19% for the day.
- Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) shares hit $96.00 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.11%.
- Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) shares were up 0.26% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $83.67 for a change of up 0.26%.
- Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $28.80. Shares traded down 1.16%.
- ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) shares set a new yearly high of $89.28 this morning. The stock was up 1.45% on the session.
- Pricesmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) shares broke to $100.99 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.22%.
- Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $103.36 on Friday morning, moving up 0.57%.
- Stepan (NYSE:SCL) shares hit a yearly high of $131.67. The stock traded up 0.61% on the session.
- Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) stock made a new 52-week high of $52.47 Friday. The stock was up 0.96% for the day.
- Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) shares were up 1.0% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $61.03 for a change of up 1.0%.
- Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $81.82. The stock traded up 0.63% on the session.
- ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) stock made a new 52-week high of $110.90 Friday. The stock was down 0.82% for the day.
- Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $48.96. The stock traded up 0.2% on the session.
- Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) shares set a new yearly high of $61.83 this morning. The stock was up 1.19% on the session.
- CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) shares hit a yearly high of $13.89. The stock traded up 0.38% on the session.
- Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $149.56 with a daily change of down 0.41%.
- Terex (NYSE:TEX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $39.09 on Friday morning, moving down 0.29%.
- Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) shares hit a yearly high of $53.90. The stock traded up 0.9% on the session.
- Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) shares were down 0.09% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $46.50 for a change of down 0.09%.
- Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) shares were up 1.37% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $5.20 for a change of up 1.37%.
- Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) shares broke to $86.72 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.28%.
- Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) shares set a new 52-week high of $19.26 on Friday, moving up 0.11%.
- Xperi Holding (NASDAQ:XPER) stock hit a yearly high price of $22.08. The stock was up 0.81% for the day.
- Praxis Precision Medicine (NASDAQ:PRAX) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $60.95. Shares traded down 0.5%.
- Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) stock set a new 52-week high of $35.26 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.86%.
- Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) shares were down 0.45% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $70.40.
- Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) shares were 0.0% (flat) on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $39.40 for a change of 0.0% (flat).
- Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) stock set a new 52-week high of $42.59 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.38%.
- Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $97.42 with a daily change of up 0.26%.
- Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.27. The stock was up 1.54% for the day.
- SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) shares hit a yearly high of $129.29. The stock traded up 4.88% on the session.
- Kulicke & Soffa Indus (NASDAQ:KLIC) shares hit a yearly high of $35.02. The stock traded up 1.47% on the session.
- The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) shares broke to $24.32 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.34%.
- Nova Measuring (NASDAQ:NVMI) shares broke to $75.78 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.63%.
- Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $42.35. The stock traded up 0.98% on the session.
- Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.66 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 5.23%.
- Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $53.06 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.07%.
- Social Capital Hedosophia (NYSE:IPOF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $14.32 with a daily change of up 7.75%.
- La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) shares set a new 52-week high of $43.32 on Friday, moving up 0.59%.
- Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.95. The stock was down 1.11% for the day.
- ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) shares hit $37.83 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.03%.
- Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) shares set a new yearly high of $123.82 this morning. The stock was up 0.27% on the session.
- Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $79.81. Shares traded up 3.39%.
- CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) stock set a new 52-week high of $124.95 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.15%.
- Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) shares were up 4.07% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $37.16.
- Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $58.77. Shares traded up 0.83%.
- TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $66.96. Shares traded up 1.66%.
- NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $27.83. The stock traded up 0.84% on the session.
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $27.33 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 14.2%.
- Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) shares were down 0.27% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $34.40.
- Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) stock set a new 52-week high of $28.37 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 21.87%.
- Avaya Hldgs (NYSE:AVYA) shares hit $21.68 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.68%.
- Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) shares set a new 52-week high of $43.33 on Friday, moving up 1.48%.
- Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) shares set a new 52-week high of $17.10 on Friday, moving up 0.5%.
- Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $30.15. Shares traded down 3.49%.
- Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) shares hit a yearly high of $46.44. The stock traded down 1.4% on the session.
- Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) stock set a new 52-week high of $82.31 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.76%.
- BrightSphere Investment (NYSE:BSIG) shares set a new yearly high of $20.16 this morning. The stock was up 2.03% on the session.
- Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $35.72 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.38%.
- Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) shares were up 0.21% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $42.66 for a change of up 0.21%.
- Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) shares were down 0.3% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $33.94 for a change of down 0.3%.
- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) shares were up 1.53% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $35.44.
- Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $24.38 on Friday morning, moving up 3.65%.
- Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $140.95 with a daily change of up 1.0%.
- Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $59.99 on Friday morning, moving down 0.32%.
- Cornerstone Building (NYSE:CNR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $11.73 with a daily change of up 1.61%.
- Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) shares were up 4.49% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $81.43.
- Systemax (NYSE:SYX) shares set a new 52-week high of $38.64 on Friday, moving up 1.0%.
- TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) shares broke to $33.70 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.93%.
- Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.61. The stock was up 2.44% for the day.
- Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) shares were down 0.43% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $28.26 for a change of down 0.43%.
- UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $10.10. Shares traded up 5.67%.
- Faro Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) shares hit $77.21 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.3%.
- NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) shares were up 0.74% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $20.59 for a change of up 0.74%.
- PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) shares set a new yearly high of $23.08 this morning. The stock was down 0.09% on the session.
- Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) shares set a new 52-week high of $27.75 on Friday, moving up 1.6%.
- Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) shares set a new yearly high of $37.74 this morning. The stock was up 0.63% on the session.
- Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) shares were up 2.61% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $70.07 for a change of up 2.61%.
- Unisys (NYSE:UIS) shares were up 0.4% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.09.
- Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $28.16 on Friday morning, moving up 0.58%.
- ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) stock made a new 52-week high of $94.91 Friday. The stock was up 0.82% for the day.
- Ranpak Holdings (NYSE:PACK) shares were up 3.83% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.63.
- ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $48.62 on Friday morning, moving up 0.06%.
- Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) shares set a new yearly high of $38.74 this morning. The stock was down 3.56% on the session.
- QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) shares were up 0.27% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.78.
- CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) shares were up 2.35% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $51.94 for a change of up 2.35%.
- Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $25.71. Shares traded up 3.05%.
- Hyster-Yale Materials (NYSE:HY) shares hit $65.80 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.28%.
- SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.14 on Friday morning, moving down 2.39%.
- Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) shares hit a yearly high of $32.35. The stock traded up 2.4% on the session.
- MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) stock hit a yearly high price of $64.79. The stock was down 0.98% for the day.
- Tekla Healthcare (NYSE:HQH) shares were 0.0% (flat) on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $23.99.
- Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) stock set a new 52-week high of $39.90 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.51%.
- Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) stock set a new 52-week high of $45.76 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.63%.
- Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) shares were up 1.88% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $42.60 for a change of up 1.88%.
- Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) shares set a new yearly high of $19.99 this morning. The stock was up 0.92% on the session.
- Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) shares were up 0.64% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $23.76.
- Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. New Common Stock (AMEX:CLM) stock set a new 52-week high of $12.21 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.87%.
- Northern Genesis (NYSE:NGA) stock hit a yearly high price of $26.89. The stock was down 1.7% for the day.
- Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) shares hit a yearly high of $34.89. The stock traded down 0.4% on the session.
- Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) shares were up 9.4% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.29 for a change of up 9.4%.
- The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $15.44 with a daily change of up 0.53%.
- Guggenheim Strategic Opps (NYSE:GOF) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.80. The stock was up 0.05% for the day.
- Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) shares set a new 52-week high of $8.40 on Friday, moving down 3.13%.
- LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $43.51 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.23%.
- American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) shares set a new yearly high of $31.30 this morning. The stock was up 2.68% on the session.
- Tekla Healthcare Opps (NYSE:THQ) shares were up 0.62% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $20.63 for a change of up 0.62%.
- Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) shares hit a yearly high of $15.25. The stock traded up 0.32% on the session.
- Globalstar, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:GSAT) shares hit a yearly high of $0.62. The stock traded up 28.43% on the session.
- Quanex Building Prods (NYSE:NX) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $25.83. Shares traded up 2.02%.
- Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $54.00. The stock traded up 4.71% on the session.
- Axogen (NASDAQ:AXGN) stock set a new 52-week high of $20.83 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.26%.
- Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) shares hit $13.50 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.45%.
- AllianzGI Equity (NYSE:NIE) shares set a new yearly high of $28.52 this morning. The stock was up 0.65% on the session.
- Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $28.49 on Friday morning, moving down 0.81%.
- AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) shares set a new 52-week high of $19.64 on Friday, moving up 2.64%.
- Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $49.54. The stock traded up 0.28% on the session.
- AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $22.87 on Friday morning, moving down 0.22%.
- Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.89. The stock traded up 21.24% on the session.
- Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) shares hit a yearly high of $17.19. The stock traded up 0.48% on the session.
- Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.25 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.7%.
- Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) stock hit a yearly high price of $29.49. The stock was up 3.76% for the day.
- MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $16.70. Shares traded up 12.15%.
- Advent Claymore Convt (NYSE:AVK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $16.90 with a daily change of up 0.42%.
- Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) shares set a new 52-week high of $48.89 on Friday, moving down 0.25%.
- Danaos (NYSE:DAC) shares broke to $28.30 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.23%.
- Starboard Value (NASDAQ:SVAC) shares set a new yearly high of $10.94 this morning. The stock was up 2.17% on the session.
- Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) shares were up 0.83% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $53.68.
- Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) stock set a new 52-week high of $21.52 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.53%.
- Denison Mines Corp Ordinary Shares (Canada) (AMEX:DNN) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.83 on Friday, moving down 2.37%.
- INSU Acquisition (NASDAQ:INAQ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.89 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.36%.
- Infrastructure and Energy (NASDAQ:IEA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $24.13 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.2%.
- Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) shares hit a yearly high of $13.76. The stock traded up 4.11% on the session.
- Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) shares were up 61.65% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $8.50.
- Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) shares hit $18.62 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.58%.
- ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) shares hit a yearly high of $43.37. The stock traded up 3.35% on the session.
- AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $11.74 with a daily change of up 1.5%.
- Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.66 Friday. The stock was up 5.08% for the day.
- Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (The) Common Stock (AMEX:CRF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.70 on Friday morning, moving up 0.29%.
- Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE:RMT) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.69. The stock was up 0.56% for the day.
- BlackRock Utility Infr (NYSE:BUI) shares set a new 52-week high of $26.00 on Friday, moving up 0.35%.
- AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:UAVS) shares hit $9.00 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 4.16%.
- Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $39.94. Shares traded up 0.48%.
- Acamar Partners (NASDAQ:ACAM) shares set a new yearly high of $11.85 this morning. The stock was up 3.51% on the session.
- Columbia Seligman (NYSE:STK) shares set a new yearly high of $28.01 this morning. The stock was up 1.55% on the session.
- Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:AEF) shares set a new yearly high of $8.65 this morning. The stock was up 2.13% on the session.
- Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) shares were up 55.48% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.29.
- ArcLight Clean Transition (NASDAQ:ACTC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $13.43 with a daily change of up 6.55%.
- Prime Impact Acquisition (NYSE:PIAI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $10.36 with a daily change of up 0.18%.
- Uranium Energy Corp. Common Stock (AMEX:UEC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $2.14 on Friday morning, moving up 0.94%.
- VPC Impact Acquisition (NASDAQ:VIH) shares were up 53.03% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $17.00 for a change of up 53.03%.
- Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) shares hit $3.94 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 34.77%.
- Titan Intl (NYSE:TWI) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.30 on Friday, moving up 0.64%.
- Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.18 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.42%.
- Clough Global Opportunities Fund Common Stock (AMEX:GLO) shares set a new 52-week high of $11.69 on Friday, moving up 1.3%.
- Orion Energy Sys (NASDAQ:OESX) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $11.80. Shares traded up 5.6%.
- Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) shares were up 8.03% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.38.
- ACE Convergence (NASDAQ:ACEV) shares broke to $12.95 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.48%.
- Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $46.39. Shares traded up 0.54%.
- Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) shares set a new yearly high of $10.86 this morning. The stock was up 1.36% on the session.
- Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $6.04 with a daily change of down 3.41%.
- Tortoise Energy Infr (NYSE:TYG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $22.60 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.12%.
- Morgan Stanley India (NYSE:IIF) shares were up 1.95% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $22.21 for a change of up 1.95%.
- Pioneer Municipal High IT (NYSE:MHI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.58 on Friday morning, moving up 0.03%.
- Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) shares hit $1.59 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.94%.
- Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) shares were up 14.78% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $3.45.
- American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.56. The stock traded down 2.62% on the session.
- Novus Capital (NASDAQ:NOVS) shares broke to $20.00 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.27%.
- Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $31.95 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.63%.
- Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) shares were up 4.33% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.64.
- Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $12.65 with a daily change of up 2.73%.
- Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) shares were down 3.08% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $4.03.
- Korea Fund (NYSE:KF) stock made a new 52-week high of $44.62 Friday. The stock was up 4.94% for the day.
- ClearBridge Energy (NYSE:EMO) shares hit $15.80 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.01%.
- Gabelli Healthcare (NYSE:GRX) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $12.20. Shares traded down 0.41%.
- Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) shares were up 1.47% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $25.49.
- Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) stock made a new 52-week high of $3.65 Friday. The stock was up 47.66% for the day.
- Clough Global Equity Fund Clough Global Equity Fund Common Shares of Beneficial Interest (AMEX:GLQ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.41 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.59%.
- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) shares were down 1.55% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.59 for a change of down 1.55%.
- AllianzGI Convertible (NYSE:CBH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $10.03 with a daily change of up 0.7%.
- Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ:LAZY) shares hit $19.82 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.16%.
- Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $10.50. Shares traded up 5.55%.
- Edap TMS (NASDAQ:EDAP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $5.75 with a daily change of down 1.06%.
- Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) shares hit a yearly high of $6.67. The stock traded up 2.72% on the session.
- ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.69. The stock traded down 1.36% on the session.
- Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.22 on Friday morning, moving up 4.34%.
- Kingsway Financial Servs (NYSE:KFS) shares were up 10.87% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $5.10.
- Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) shares broke to $2.45 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.87%.
- THL Credit Senior Loan (NYSE:FSLF) shares were down 0.58% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.07.
- US Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.70. The stock was up 1.1% for the day.
- Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) shares set a new 52-week high of $3.36 on Friday, moving up 9.72%.
- ZW Data Action Tech (NASDAQ:CNET) stock set a new 52-week high of $4.07 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 82.31%.
- Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) shares broke to $4.04 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.25%.
- Natural Alternatives Int (NASDAQ:NAII) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.39. The stock was up 0.82% for the day.
- Lion Group Holding (NASDAQ:LGHL) shares broke to $5.25 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 86.15%.
- ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) shares were up 0.82% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $1.80.
- Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) stock hit a yearly high price of $7.27. The stock was up 8.76% for the day.
- Unique Fabricating, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:UFAB) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $6.58. Shares traded up 1.23%.
- SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) shares broke to $4.05 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.82%.
- The New Ireland Fund (NYSE:IRL) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.25. The stock was up 0.14% for the day.
- Cushing MLP & Infr Total (NYSE:SRV) shares were up 1.0% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $24.24 for a change of up 1.0%.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:MFH) shares hit $5.93 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 31.5%.
- InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.87. The stock traded up 0.66% on the session.
- Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) shares hit a yearly high of $3.33. The stock traded up 1.52% on the session.
- Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) stock made a new 52-week high of $3.38 Friday. The stock was up 14.64% for the day.
- Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $3.46 with a daily change of down 8.11%.
