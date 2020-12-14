Market Overview

Why Penn National Gaming's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 14, 2020 3:44pm   Comments
Why Penn National Gaming's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN) shares are trading higher on Monday.

The strength is potentially related to reopening hopes amid the U.S. COVID-19 vaccine rollout as well as sports betting optimism.

Penn National Gaming is the operator of gaming and racing properties and video gaming terminal operations in the U.S. It offers live sports betting at our properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

Penn National Gaming shares were trading up 8.19% at $80.52 at publication time. The stock has a 52-week high of $84.49 and a 52-week low of $3.75.

