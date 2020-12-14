Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Veru's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 14, 2020 1:34pm   Comments
Share:
Why Veru's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Veru (NASDAQ: VERU) shares are trading higher on Monday after the company presented preclinical data for its breast cancer treatment.

Veru is a biopharmaceutical company focused on urology and oncology. It develops prescription products for benign prostatic hyperplasia hot flashes associated with cancer treatment, male infertility, and novel chemotherapies for a variety of cancers. The company currently operates in two reporting segments: Sexual health business and Research & development.

Veru shares were trading up 46.42% at $9.30 on Monday during the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $10.83 and a 52-week low of $2.30.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VERU)

12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Nasdaq Rises 1.1%; Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Shares Plummet
52 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
5 Biopharma Stocks Making Big Moves Monday
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; FDA Authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com