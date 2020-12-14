Why Veru's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Veru (NASDAQ: VERU) shares are trading higher on Monday after the company presented preclinical data for its breast cancer treatment.

Veru is a biopharmaceutical company focused on urology and oncology. It develops prescription products for benign prostatic hyperplasia hot flashes associated with cancer treatment, male infertility, and novel chemotherapies for a variety of cancers. The company currently operates in two reporting segments: Sexual health business and Research & development.

Veru shares were trading up 46.42% at $9.30 on Monday during the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $10.83 and a 52-week low of $2.30.