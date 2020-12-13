Boutique Triplex Penthouse On Madison Avenue Hits The Market For $27.8M

Fancy purchasing a penthouse on the Upper East Side in Manhattan?

This penthouse on 1228 Madison Avenue has hit the market with an asking price of $27.85 million. It has three full floors with access to eight private terraces and Central Park views in the hip Upper East Side.

This is a “boutique residential building” with architecture by Robert A.M. Stern Architects and interiors by Kelly Behun Studio. The deal adds the 16th floor to a 17th and 18th-floor penthouse to form a townhome-like residence crowning the top of the building.

Notable highlights include the 16th floor "Great Room," with arched windows that offer unobstructed views of Central Park over a set-back terrace. There is also a full-floor master bedroom suite that features two private terraces, Juliet balconies and a dressing room.

Update: The property has a buyer in contract at the final asking price of $27.85 million.

(Images from Grain London)