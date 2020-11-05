Market Overview

Why Costco's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 05, 2020 3:50pm   Comments
Why Costco's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) shares are trading higher on Thursday after the company reported October comp. sales were up 14.4% year-over-year and e-commerce sales were up 91.1% year-over-year.

The leading warehouse club, Costco has 795 stores worldwide (at the end of fiscal 2020), with most sales derived in the United States (73%) and Canada (13%). It sells memberships that allow customers to shop in its warehouses, which feature low prices on a limited product assortment.

Costco shares were trading up 2.20% at $384.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $386.58 and a 52-week low of $271.28.

