Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
On Wednesday morning, 13 companies achieved new lows for the year.
Points of Interest:
- Warner Music Group (NASDAQ: WMG) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
- Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ: BBI) was the smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ: TRHC)'s stock made the biggest move downwards, diving 14.26% to reach a new 52-week low.
Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday:
- Warner Music Group (NASDAQ: WMG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $25.62. Shares later traded up 0.23%.
- Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) shares moved down 7.2% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $34.13, drifting down 7.2%.
- Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: NOG) shares were down 1.47% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.35.
- Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ: TRHC) stock hit a yearly low of $30.56. The stock was down 14.26% for the day.
- Phoenix Tree Hldgs (NYSE: DNK) stock drifted down 5.97% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.27.
- GasLog (NYSE: GLOG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.30 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.1%.
- Happiness Biotech Gr (NASDAQ: HAPP) shares set a new yearly low of $1.63 this morning. The stock was down 1.18% on the session.
- Ring Energy, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: REI) shares hit a yearly low of $0.44. The stock was down 1.55% on the session.
- ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ: ATIF) stock drifted down 0.42% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.72.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TTNP) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.10 and moving down 2.27%.
- Neovasc (NASDAQ: NVCN) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.78 and moving down 3.26%.
- Check-Cap (NASDAQ: CHEK) shares set a new yearly low of $0.26 this morning. The stock was down 2.26% on the session.
- Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ: BBI) stock drifted down 0.42% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.47.
