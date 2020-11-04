Spotify Rolls Out Standalone Streaming On Apple Watch App: TechCrunch

TechCrunch reports that Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) has rolled out a standalone streaming support feature on its Apple Watch app, two years after the launch.

What Happened: The new release will sync users' podcasts or radio and stream directly to their Bluetooth earphones over Wi-Fi and cellular networks. The functionality works even when the user is not carrying the iPhone, and users can control the audio directly through their wrist.

This feature is sought by users who want to leave their phones behind when exercising or going out for a run.

9to5Mac reported that users could also access the music library and the recently played list through the Spotify Apple Watch app in addition to the remote functionality.

Although Spotify has no official statement, an increased number of users can access this feature -- 9to5Mac.

The standalone feature is a global rollout, TechCrunch reports.

"We're focused on developing experiences that enable users to listen to Spotify wherever and whenever they want – regardless of the device or platform," a Spotify spokesperson told TechCrunch.

Why Does It Matter: Spotify began beta testing the support function in mid-September, 9to5Mach reports. Other than the Spotify app, the standalone support feature is present in Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) native music app as well as the Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI) owned Pandora app.

According to TechCrunch, other streamers like Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) YouTube Music is still catching up. YouTube Music launched its basic version of the Apple Watch app in mid-October.

Price Action: SPOT shares closed higher by 2.13% to $236.53 on Tuesday.