Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why FuelCell Energy's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 09, 2020 10:35am   Comments
Share:

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares are trading higher on Friday after the company announced it has won an $8 million funding award from the Department of Energy to design and manufacture a SureSource electrolysis platform.

FuelCell Energy is a fuel-cell power company. FuelCell designs manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services fuel-cell products, which efficiently convert chemical energy in fuels into electricity through a series of chemical reactions. It serves various industries such as Industrial, Wastewater treatment, Commercial and Hospitality, Data centers and Communications, Education and Healthcare, and others. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from the United States followed by South Korea

FuelCell Energy shares traded up 4.83% to $2.50 on Friday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $3.50 and a 52-week low of 23 cents.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FCEL)

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
48 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
JPMorgan Bullish On FuelCell Energy's Positioning In Clean Energy Shift
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Penny Stocks Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com