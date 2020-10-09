Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Vivopower International's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 09, 2020 10:32am   Comments
Share:
Why Vivopower International's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Vivopower International (NASDAQ: VVPR) shares are trading higher on Friday after the company announced its executives signed a definitive agreement to acquire 51% of a light electric vehicle company called Tembo e-LV.

Vivopower is a solar power company. The company provides energy infrastructure generation, distribution solutions and also engaged in the development, construction, and sale of photovoltaic(PV) solar projects. It operates its business through three operating segments: Solar Development, Critical Power Services, and Corporate Office.

Vivopower shares traded up 63.64% to $16.51 on Friday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $19.39 and a 52-week low of 59 cents.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VVPR)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; AMD Nears Deal To Buy Xilinx
64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
51 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
46 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com