Why Beyond Meat's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 08, 2020 10:38am   Comments
Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) shares are trading higher after the company announced its Beyond Breakfast Sausage Links are available in stores across the nation.

The brand's fourth new retail product of 2020 following the launch of Beyond Breakfast Sausage Patties, Cookout Classic and most recently, Beyond Meatballs, Beyond Breakfast Sausage Links will roll into grocery stores nationwide, including at select Kroger (NYSE: KR), Albertsons (NYSE: ACI), Sprouts, Harris Teeter, Wegmans, Whole Foods Market and more throughout October. 

Beyond Meat is a provider of plant-based meats.

Beyond Meat was trading 3.68% higher at $196.10 at the time of publication on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $197.22 and a 52-week low of $48.18.

