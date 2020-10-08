Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Thursday morning, 3 companies set new 52-week lows.
Noteworthy Mentions:
- The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES).
- Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ: OAS) is the smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
- Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ: METX)'s stock made the biggest move downwards, diving 7.83% to reach a new 52-week low.
Over the course of the first half-hour of trading on Thursday, the following stocks hit new 52-week lows:
- NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $85.04 and later moving up 0.41%.
- Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ: METX) shares made a new 52-week low of $3.95 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.83% for the day.
- Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ: OAS) shares set a new yearly low of $0.16 this morning. The stock was down 2.88% on the session.
