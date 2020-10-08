Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 08, 2020 10:13am   Comments
Share:

 

Thursday morning, 3 companies set new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Mentions:

  • The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES).
  • Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ: OAS) is the smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
  • Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ: METX)'s stock made the biggest move downwards, diving 7.83% to reach a new 52-week low.

Over the course of the first half-hour of trading on Thursday, the following stocks hit new 52-week lows:

  • NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $85.04 and later moving up 0.41%.
  • Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ: METX) shares made a new 52-week low of $3.95 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.83% for the day.
  • Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ: OAS) shares set a new yearly low of $0.16 this morning. The stock was down 2.88% on the session.

 

Should these stocks see further movement, Benzinga will be the first to update traders. Stay tuned.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NTES + METX)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Stock Wars: Activision Blizzard Vs. Electronic Arts Vs. Take-Two
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 52-Week LowsNews Penny Stocks Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com