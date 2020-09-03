Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Bill.com's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 03, 2020 3:44pm   Comments
Share:

Bill.com (NYSE: BILL) shares are trading lower on Thursday after a company director sold 4 million shares at $96.37 per share.

The weakness is also potentially related to overall profit-taking in the tech sector following its recent strength.

Bill.com provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers an artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform.

Bill.com shares were down 9.99% at $90.01 at the time of publication on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $107.41 and a 52-week low of $23.61.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BILL)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Earnings Scheduled For August 27, 2020
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 29, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Offerings

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com