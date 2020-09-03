Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Vuzix's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 03, 2020 3:46pm   Comments
Share:
Why Vuzix's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Vuzix (NASDAQ: VUZI) shares are trading higher on Thursday amid mention of the stock on CNBC's "Fast Money: Halftime Report," with Stephen Weiss saying he bought the stock on Wednesday.

Vuzix Corporation is a manufacturer of consumer electronic products. The company is engaged in the design, manufacture, marketing, and sale of wearable display devices, that are generally worn like eyeglasses, and are also referred to as head mounted displays, in the form of Augmented Reality glasses.

Vuzix shares were up 18.15% at $4.78 at the time of publication on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $5.10 and a 52-week low of 86 cents.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VUZI)

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: US Stocks Pare Losses; Dow Down 50 Points
55 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down 3%; Vuzix Shares Plummet
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; US Unemployment Rate Falls To 8.4% In August
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Penny Stocks

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com