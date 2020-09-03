Why Vuzix's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Vuzix (NASDAQ: VUZI) shares are trading higher on Thursday amid mention of the stock on CNBC's "Fast Money: Halftime Report," with Stephen Weiss saying he bought the stock on Wednesday.

Vuzix Corporation is a manufacturer of consumer electronic products. The company is engaged in the design, manufacture, marketing, and sale of wearable display devices, that are generally worn like eyeglasses, and are also referred to as head mounted displays, in the form of Augmented Reality glasses.

Vuzix shares were up 18.15% at $4.78 at the time of publication on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $5.10 and a 52-week low of 86 cents.