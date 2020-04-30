Market Overview

Blue Origin, SpaceX Land NASA Deal
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 30, 2020 2:40pm   Comments
Blue Origin, SpaceX Land NASA Deal

NASA has selected three U.S. companies to design and develop human landing systems for the agency’s Artemis program, one of which is to land the first woman and next man on the surface of the moon by 2024.

The companies include SpaceX, led by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, and Blue Origin, founded by Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) CEO Jeff Bezos. 

Bezos founded Blue Origin in 2000, a privately funded aerospace manufacturer and suborbital spaceflight services company headquartered in Kent, Washington.

Blue Origin is developing the Integrated Lander Vehicle — a three-stage lander to be launched on its own New Glenn Rocket System and ULA Vulcan launch system.

Musk’s SpaceX, of Hawthorne, California, is developing the Starship — a fully integrated lander that will use the SpaceX Super Heavy rocket.

The third company is Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE: LDOS)-owned Dynetics of Huntsville, Alabama, which is developing the Dynetics Human Landing System,  a single structure providing ascent and descent capabilities that will launch on the ULA Vulcan launch system.

NASA says it is on track for sustainable human exploration of the moon for the first time in history.

Tesla Reports Big Q1 Earnings Beat, Near-Term Profitability 'On Hold'

Musk Vs. Bezos Vs. Branson: Who's Winning The Space Tourism Race?

Photo courtesy of SpaceX. 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Blue Origin Elon Musk Jeff Bezos NASA SpaceX

