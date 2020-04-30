61 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAVS) shares climbed 76.1% to $4.05 after jumping 160% on Wednesday.
- QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE: QEP) shares climbed 46.2% to $1.05 after the company reported strong Q1 earnings.
- AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) jumped 31.1% to $6.82 following Q1 results. AVEO Pharmaceuticals posted a Q1 loss of $0.52 per share.
- Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MWK) shares rose 30.9% to $4.45 after climbing 55% on Wednesday.
- Kraton Corporation (NYSE: KRA) jumped 28.4% to $17.07 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) gained 27.8% to $8.56 after the company reported upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) climbed 27.4% to $0.9929 after surging 30% on Wednesday.
- ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) gained 26.3% to $9.18 after falling 10% on Wednesday.
- Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) shares climbed 25.4% to $2.8456 after the company received FDA Orphan Drug Designation for its MT-401.
- OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) rose 23.2% to $6.01 after reporting a $75 million investment. William Blair upgraded OneSpaWorld from Market Perform to Outperform.
- Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) climbed 22.7% to $3.24 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales.
- Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) surged 22.4% to $3.3419 after the company reported the submission of seamless adaptively-designed Phase 2b/3 NASH-RX protocol in NASH cirrhosis.
- LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) shares gained 21.3% to $5.70.
- InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) rose 19.7% to $6.49.
- Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: RAND) gained 17.6% to $2.575.
- Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV) rose 17.5% to $1.21 after climbing 30% on Wednesday.
- Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FET) rose 17.1% to $0.3842. Forum Energy announced the adoption of a limited duration Stockholder Rights Plan.
- Ingevity Corporation (NYSE: NGVT) gained 16.1% to $52.14 following upbeat Q1 results.
- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) jumped 15.1% to $7.85.
- Antero Resources Corp (NYSE: AR) rose 14.7% to $2.8250 after the company reported Q1 results.
- Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR) climbed 14.7% to $16.86 after reporting Q1 results.
- CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) surged 14.4% to $6.86.
- La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ: LJPC) shares rose 14.2% to $7.94.
- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) gained 14% to $2.55.
- Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) rose 13.8% to $2.64.
- Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE: PDS) climbed 13.7% to $0.5502 after reporting strong Q1 earnings.
- Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM) rose 12.9% to $3.33.
- Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL) shares gained 12.1% to $0.4577 following Q1 results.
- Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD) rose 12.1% to $189.79 after reporting Q4 results.
- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) rose 10.7% to $1.24 after the company reported Q1 results.
- Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) gained 10.5% to $2.53 following strong Q1 results.
- Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) rose 10.4% to $6.03. Ovintiv is expected to release Q1 results on May 8.
- Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE: DNR) rose 8.3% to $0.3648 after climbing 17% on Wednesday.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) rose 8.2% to $6.49.
- PBF Energy Inc (NYSE: PBF) rose 6% to $11.81 after climbing 24% on Wednesday.
- Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) rose 4.7% to $203.16 after the company reported better-than-expected revenue for its first quarter. Daily active users rose 11% year-over-year, while monthly active users surged 10% year-over-year.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose 3.1% to $825.00 after the company reported a surprise profit for its first quarter, also surpassing analysts’ estimates on Wednesday.
Losers
- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) shares dipped 33.5% to $17.87 after a report emerged that the company is preparing a bankruptcy filing, citing people familiar with the matter. Chesapeake Energy Corporation has held discussions with creditors about a possible loan that would aid operations while it goes through bankruptcy proceedings, Reuters reported on Wednesday afternoon.
- Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ: VRNA) fell 25.2% to $4.43 after the company reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020, and issued a corporate update.
- Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) fell 19.7% to $6.83. Capricor Therapeutics shares jumped 253% on Wednesday after data that pointed to a 100 percent survival rate in critical COVID-19 patients treated with new CAP-1002 cardiac cell therapy was released.
- Zovio Inc (NASDAQ: ZVO) fell 18.5% to $1.6701 after the company reported Q1 results.
- Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) dipped 16.3% to $13.59. UBS maintained Olin with a Neutral and raised the price target from $12 to $16.
- InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INWK) fell 15.1% to $1.80.
- Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ: PVAC) shares declined 14.6% to $6.76.
- Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBCP) dipped 14.5% to $3.0084.
- Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE) shares slipped 14% to $20.57 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) dropped 14.1% to $6.93 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q1 sales.
- Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: FENC) fell 13.8% to $6.24 after the company announced pricing of its public offering of common shares.
- Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE: CMO) fell 13.4% to $5.10 after reporting Q1 results.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) tumbled 13.2% to $8.14.
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) shares declined 13.3% to $5.01.
- GasLog Partners LP (NYSE: GLOP) fell 12.9% to $6.12.
- Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: PLX) fell 12.1% to $3.9401.
- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) dropped 11.8% to $1.95.
- The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) fell 11.7% to $3.1350.
- Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE: GIL) dropped 10.5% to $14.42 following Q1 results.
- Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGI) shares declined 9.4% to $2.41.
- Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE: TPR) fell 9.1% to $15.50 after the company reported wider-than-expected Q3 loss. The company also suspended its dividend and buyback program.
- Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) shares fell 7.4% to $1.00.
- Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) fell 7.1% to $1.5050 after dropping 8% on Wednesday.
- Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE: HIG) fell 7% to $46.03 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q1 earnings.
