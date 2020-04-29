35 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY) shares rose 59.4% to $1.69 in pre-market trading. Sify Technologies is expected to report its financial results for the full year ended March 31, 2020 on May 05, 2020.
- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) rose 65.1% to $0.62 in pre-market trading.
- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) shares rose 46.5% to $3.59 in pre-market trading following Q4 results. Fuwei Films reported Q4 EPS of $0.46, up from $(0.15) in the year-ago period.
- RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE: RRD) rose 36% to $1.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat results.
- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) rose 25% to $2.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) rose 21.2% to $2.40 in pre-market trading.
- Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ: AXAS) shares rose 20.7% to $0.3139 in pre-market trading.
- Arcosa Inc (NYSE: ACA) rose 19.5% to $47.47 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected Q1 results.
- FTS International, Inc. (NYSE: FTSI) rose 17% to $0.35 in pre-market trading.
- NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) rose 15% to $3.84 in pre-market trading after the company announced entry into definitive agreements for investments in NIO China.
- PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ: PRGX) rose 13.4% to $4.49 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q1 sales.
- Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ: CMRX) rose 13.3% to $1.71 in pre-market trading after the company received FDA clearance for rolling submission of New Drug Application for Brincidofovir as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.
- Enova International Inc (NYSE: ENVA) rose 11.3% to $16.98 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales.
- Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) rose 11.3% to $4.54 in pre-market trading. Creative Realities unveiled non-contact and AI-enabled temperature detection solution to assist businesses in safely reopening.
- Dare Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE) rose 10.7% to $1.19 in pre-market trading.
- Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE: DNR) rose 10.3% to $0.3180 in pre-market trading.
- WW International Inc (NASDAQ: WW) rose 9.7% to $25.47 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE: MTH) rose 8.4% to $52.40 in pre-market trading following better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) rose 8.2% to $1,333.03 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales.
- Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) rose 8% to $26.42 in pre-market trading.
- DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) rose 6.2% to $332.99 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO) rose 5.5% to $14.50 in pre-market trading after the company and GeneOne Life Science to present Phase 1/2a clinical data with DNA vaccine INO-4700 MERS coronavirus at ASGCT conference.
- Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: LSCC) rose 4% to $20.31 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings.
Losers
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) fell 13.8% to $10.89 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q1 results.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) fell 9.3% to $0.47 in pre-market trading.
- iRobot Corporation. (NASDAQ: IRBT) fell 9.1% to $55.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
- Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) fell 8.8% to $0.2079 in pre-market trading.
- Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSE: ZOM) fell 7.5% to $0.1929 in pre-market trading after rising 27% on Tuesday.
- Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) fell 7.2% to $15.65 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) shares fell 6.6% to $3.12 in pre-market trading after declining 6% on Tuesday.
- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) fell 6% to $11.49 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results and also withdrew guidance.
- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) fell 5.6% to $0.5179 in pre-market trading.
- Sun Communities Inc(NYSE: SUI) fell 4% to $130.55 in pre-market trading after the company reported a 3.6 million share common stock offering.
- General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) shares fell 3.2% to $6.58 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares fell 3% to $5.22 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 earnings.
