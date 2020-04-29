Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Reveals How Much Business It Has Done With Elon Musk's Other Company SpaceX Since 2019
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 29, 2020 6:52am   Comments
Share:
Tesla Reveals How Much Business It Has Done With Elon Musk's Other Company SpaceX Since 2019

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday revealed how it does business with SpaceX, the other company run by its chief executive officer Elon Musk.

What Happened

In the filing, first reported by CNBC, the automaker said it sold $1.2 million worth of battery components to the Space Exploration Company this year until the end of March.

In 2019, it sold $1 million worth of battery components to its sister company, Tesla said. Musk had said in September last year that SpaceX's Starship MK1 was using batteries manufactured by Tesla.

The Palo Alto-based automaker said it purchased "non-battery vehicle parts" worth $600,000 in 2019, and another $600,000 in the first three months of 2020.

In addition, the two companies also signed an agreement this year for Tesla to build a "custom tool" for SpaceX at the cost of about $700,000, as per the filing. SpaceX also paid $300,000 for a "Tesla Energy System" in 2019, it said.

Tesla has paid SpaceX $200,000 so far in 2020 for the use of a private jet it has been letting since 2016.

Tesla Price Action

Tesla shares closed 3.7% lower at $769.12 on Tuesday. The shares traded 1% higher in the after-hours at $776.79.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise Ahead Of Earnings, Fed Decision
Earnings Scheduled For April 29, 2020
10 Stocks To Watch For April 29, 2020
Tesla Q1 Earnings Preview: Analysts Convinced Of Long-Term Potential Ahead Of The Print
Earnings Feast: Bring a Plate With Healthcare and Caterpillar in Morning, GOOGL And AMD Later
Tesla Vehicles Will Now Recognize Traffic Lights And Stop Signs With Updated Software
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Elon Musk SpaceXNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com