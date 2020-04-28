Today's Pickup: Day & Ross To Test Hydrogen-Injection Engine Technology

Good day,

Canadian trucking firm is piloting a carbon emission reduction technology that involves the injection of hydrogen into the engine.

Hartland, New Brunswick, Canada-based Ottaway Motor Express, a subsidiary of Day & Ross, is testing two trucks using dynaCERT's HydraGen carbon emission reduction technology. The six-month project is in conjunction with KarbonKleen, a data technology consultant.

"As a transportation company, Day & Ross relies on traditional combustible fuels and is striving to find new and cleaner alternatives," said Bill Doherty, CEO of Day & Ross. "We are encouraged by the potential of this new technology to help us minimize our impact on the environment."

The technology involves the injection of hydrogen to the engine airflow to improve combustion by acting as a catalyst to speed up reaction time. The result should be less energy required for combustion and less fuel usage.

Results will be measured against the baseline data of each truck, as well as two sister units that run the same routes, Day & Ross said.

Day & Ross, which operates with over 8,000 employees and owner-operators in Canada and the U.S., offers less-than-truckload and truckload services as well as cross-border mores, logistics, dedicated fleets, and residential deliveries. The company has been investing in more environmental initiatives, including new terminals with solar panels; advanced heating and cooling; pre-cast wall panels; LED lighting; electric forklifts and charging stations for employee vehicles and yard trucks.

Last-mile technology provider Convey said that shipment volume for the week of April 6-12 was up 55% compared to the same period a year ago.

"The clearinghouse final rule addressed that information gap so that, based on violations reported to the clearinghouse, FMCSA can now provide certain state enforcement personnel real-time notice of the driver's prohibited driving status. However, the information gap still exists with regard to the SDLAs [state driver license agencies]. This [proposed rule] would establish how, and when, SDLAs would access and use driver-specific information from the clearinghouse."

-FMCSA on proposed rule that would require state's to stop issuing, renewing or upgrading, and even downgrading in some cases, commercial driver's licenses or learner's permits for those with drug and alcohol violations until they complete the return-to-duty process.

Ecommerce shipments rise

Logistics provider Narvar has seen a 47% increase in ecommerce order volume in the 30-day period ending April 20. (Digital Commerce)

After the rush to stock up on essentials, Americans have shifted to other categories, such as kitchenware, sandwich and bread makers, and other items that make life at home easier. (Retail Dive)

Implementation of new North American trade deal delayed

The U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement that replaced NAFTA was set to go into effect on June 1, but leaders of the three countries have agreed to postpone its implementation until July 1. (Politico)

Railcar orders, deliveries fall in Q1

Railcar orders and deliveries fell in the first quarter, according to data from the Railway Supply Institute, with deliveries falling from 13,171 in 2019 to 10,824 in 2020. Orders dropped from 9,663 to 6,172. (Progressive Railroading)

New York City to shut down roads

New York City will close about 100 miles of roads to enable residents to traverse the city while practicing proper social distancing. (The Hill)

Many automakers are discussing restarting plants in the next two weeks, but the United Auto Workers (UAW) union has said that is too soon without more testing. "We have not done enough testing to really understand the threat our members face, Rory Gamble, UAW president, said in a statement. "We want to make sure the scientific data is supportive and every possible health protocols and enhanced protections are in place before UAW members walk into the workplace." The concerns are real, and as parts of society begin opening up, it is decision that every worker across industries will face – am I safe in the workplace? Hopefully, proper protections will be in place and the answer will be yes.

