34 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DSS) shares rose 43.8% to $0.43 in pre-market trading after the company reported completion of required independent valuation, allowing it to proceed with the purchase of Impact BioMedical.
- iBio, Inc. (NYSE: IBIO) rose 40.5% to $1.27 in pre-market trading after the company provided an update on its COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing capacity. The company estimates it can make roughly 500 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from its FastPharming facility.
- Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) shares rose 30.6% to $9.91 in pre-market trading after the company announced "very strong" final study performance data for its SARS-CoV-2 antibody test.
- Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: DARE) rose 28.6% to $1.35 in pre-market trading on an unconfirmed rumor that Brookline Capital has initiated a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.50 price target.
- Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ: TOCA) rose 20.3% to $1.42 in pre-market trading after falling over 6% on Monday.
- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) shares rose 19.6% to $0.9450 in pre-market trading after jumping 20% on Monday.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) rose 19.6% to $0.4998 in pre-market trading.
- Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNDX) rose 17.3% to $13.50 in pre-market trading after the company announced preclinical and initial clinical data for SNDX-5613 in adults with relapsed/refractory leukemias.
- Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) rose 16% to $0.51 in pre-market trading after gaining 16% on Monday.
- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE: AIM) shares rose 15.8% to $2.20 in pre-market trading.
- NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) rose 12.3% to $3.65 in pre-market trading after the partnership re-confirmed its fiscal year 2020 forecast and approved quarterly distributions.
- Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ: OCUL) rose 11.7% to $6.32 in pre-market trading after the company reported topline results of Phase 3 clinical trial of DEXTENZA® for the treatment of ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis.
- F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) rose 11.5% to $146.01 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat results for its second quarter and issued strong outlook for the current quarter.
- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI) rose 10.9% to $1.02 in pre-market trading after surging 18% on Monday.
- Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: DSSI) rose 8.3% to $15.76 in pre-market trading.
- Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) rose 7.4% to $4.50 in pre-market trading after climbing around 10% on Monday.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) rose 7.4% to $4.80 in pre-market trading after jumping 21% on Monday.
- Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE: TNK) shares rose 7.3% to $27.02 in pre-market trading after surging around 11% on Monday.
- Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) shares rose 7.1% to $4.85 in pre-market trading.
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) rose 6.5% to $13.71 in pre-market trading after falling over 17% on Monday.
- Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) rose 6.3% to $87.97 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Monday.
- Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE: KDP) rose 6% to $27.41 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter.
- Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) rose 3.7% to $51.65 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
Losers
- Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) fell 25.3% to $0.2550 in pre-market trading after the company priced its $3.15 million underwritten public offering of common stock.
- NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBSE) fell 18.3% to $6.67 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock.
- Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTEN) fell 14% to $6.80 in pre-market trading. Yield10 Bioscience shares jumped 62% on Monday after the company obtained positive response from USDA-APHIS On regulatory status of its CRISPR Genome-edited C3007 trait in Camelina.
- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) fell 10.6% to $1.94 in pre-market trading after declining 8% on Monday.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) fell 10.3% to $0.70 in pre-market trading after rising 61% on Monday.
- Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) fell 10.1% to $5.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q1 results.
- Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOG) shares fell 9.3% to $0.39 in pre-market trading after gaining over 6% on Monday.
- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) fell 8.1% to $0.6527 in pre-market trading after declining 9% on Monday.
- Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) fell 7.4% to $0.1760 in pre-market trading after surging over 12% on Monday.
- Sanmina Corp(NASDAQ: SANM) fell 7% to $25.95 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q2 results and issued Q3 earnings guidance below estimates.
- Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) shares fell 4.5% to $1.93 in pre-market trading after gaining over 44% on Monday.
