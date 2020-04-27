Apple Is Pushing Back New iPhone Production, WSJ Reports

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) will be delaying the production of the flagship iPhones that were expected to be launched later this year by a month, as the coronavirus pandemic has weakened demand and disrupted manufacturing, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday, citing people familiar with the changes.

Apple usually launches its latest iPhone models in September and begins selling the models before the end of that month.

Some of the latest models expected to be released by Apple later this year will have 5G connectivity, will vary in price and come in three sizes, the WSJ reported.

Apple shares were trading up 0.57% at $284.58 in Monday’s premarket session. The stock has a 52-week range between $327.85 and $170.27.

Photo courtesy of Apple.