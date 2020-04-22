Why Expedia's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) shares are trading higher on Wednesday.

A CNBC report said the company is in talks to sell a stake to Silver Lake Partners and Apollo Global Management for roughly $1 billion.

Expedia Group is an American online travel shopping company for consumer and small business travel. Its websites, which are primarily travel fare aggregators and travel metasearch engines, include CarRentals.com, Expedia.com, HomeAway, Hotels.com, Hotwire.com, Orbitz, Travelocity, trivago and Vrbo.

Expedia Group shares were trading up 7.07% at $61.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $144 and a 52-week low of $40.76.