Why American Eagle Outfitters' Stock Is Trading Lower Today

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) shares are trading lower on Wednesday, after the company suspended its buyback program and deferred payment of its first-quarter dividend.

American Eagle Outfitters is an American lifestyle clothing and accessories retailer headquartered at SouthSide Works in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

American Eagle Outfitters shares were trading down 16.07% at $7 on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $24.30 and a 52-week low of $6.62.

