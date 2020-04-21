Today's Pickup: Trucker Helps Drivers Get Masks As She Recovers From Suspected COVID-19

Canadian trucker Nicole Folz is raising money to get fellow drivers face masks as she recovers from a suspected COVID-19 infection.

Folz, 26, launched a GoFundMe campaign after hearing from drivers who read the FreightWaves article about her experience getting seriously ill while on the road.

"I got a huge flood of messages. A lot of drivers say they don't have masks," Folz told FreightWaves from a quarantined hotel run by the Canadian government.

The campaign already met its initial goal of C$500, but is still taking donations. Tentatively, she plans to distribute masks at the Flying J Travel Center in Ayr, Ontario, just off Highway 401, Canada's busiest cross-border freight corridor.

The surgical-style cotton masks will come in handy for use at the Canadian border. The Canada Border Services Agency recently began requiring that drivers wear face masks or face-coverings at the U.S.-Canada border under public health directive.

Health officials say that wearing face masks can help limit the spread of COVID-19.

"It's much better than using a t-shirt or bandana," she said.

Folz also reported that her own health has improved in recent days. Her fever is gone. She hopes to be discharged on Saturday, April 25, pending the results of pre-discharge COVID-19 tests.

Folz fell ill while on a cross-border less-than-truckload run between Ontario and the Carolinas almost two weeks ago.

Total Quality Logistics has reportedly delayed the start state of about 200 new hires.

"It's a tough life, I know it was hard on my dad, and I want to make it a little easier for truck drivers right now."

Missouri businessman Bob Mericle on opening a free parking lot for truckers along I-44 in Missouri.

Amazon warehouse workers to protest over coronavirus protections

Workers in the e-commerce company's U.S. warehouses plan to protest this week to seek protections from COVID-19. (CNBC)

Investment fund acquires Italian rail freight operator CFI

Infrastructure investment fund F2i SGR and the National Association of Insurance Companies have acquired a 92.5% stake in Italy's third-largest rail freight operator, CFI. (Railway Gazette)

North Carolina towing company keeps booting trucks

A towing company has continued to put boots on parked trucks while arguing it provides an essential service. (Freight Broker Live)

project44 carrier onboarding process

Freight visibility provider project44 has enhanced its Network Management Center to improve the onboarding process for carriers. (FreightWaves)

Despite reaching its initial goal, Folz's campaign will continue to accept donations and will buy additional masks as more money rolls in.

