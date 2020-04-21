Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

On Tuesday, 27 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Highlights:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) .

. The smallest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week high was LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ: LPTH) .

. LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ: LPTH) saw the most significant positive move of the companies, as it traded up 14.83% to reach its new 52-week high.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) stock made a new 52-week high of $277.22 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.99% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $277.22 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.99% for the day. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) shares set a new yearly high of $665.74 this morning. The stock was up 2.03% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $665.74 this morning. The stock was up 2.03% on the session. Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) shares hit $154.95 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.09%.

shares hit $154.95 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.09%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNY) shares hit $146.56 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.62%.

shares hit $146.56 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.62%. Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $35.54. Shares traded up 1.29%.

stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $35.54. Shares traded up 1.29%. Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) stock set a new 52-week high of $189.47 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.0%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $189.47 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.0%. Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares were up 8.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $56.38.

shares were up 8.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $56.38. Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) shares set a new yearly high of $111.15 this morning. The stock was up 0.72% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $111.15 this morning. The stock was up 0.72% on the session. Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ: BNTC) shares broke to $17.39 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 12.48%.

shares broke to $17.39 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 12.48%. Arvinas (NASDAQ: ARVN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $57.13 with a daily change of up 1.75%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $57.13 with a daily change of up 1.75%. Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ: PLMR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $65.55 with a daily change of up 2.59%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $65.55 with a daily change of up 2.59%. Luminex (NASDAQ: LMNX) shares hit $33.38 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.12%.

shares hit $33.38 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.12%. CNX Resources (NYSE: CNX) shares set a new yearly high of $14.19 this morning. The stock was down 1.43% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $14.19 this morning. The stock was down 1.43% on the session. Teekay Tankers (NYSE: TNK) stock hit a yearly high price of $26.64. The stock was up 3.04% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $26.64. The stock was up 3.04% for the day. OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ: OSUR) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.11. The stock was up 0.68% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $14.11. The stock was up 0.68% for the day. Nordic American Tankers (NYSE: NAT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.80. The stock traded up 10.44% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.80. The stock traded up 10.44% on the session. Compugen (NASDAQ: CGEN) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.61 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.44%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $14.61 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.44%. Repro-Med Systems (NASDAQ: KRMD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.60 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 6.14%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.60 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 6.14%. DSP Gr (NASDAQ: DSPG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $16.97 with a daily change of up 1.5%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $16.97 with a daily change of up 1.5%. Catasys (NASDAQ: CATS) shares set a new yearly high of $32.55 this morning. The stock was up 8.76% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $32.55 this morning. The stock was up 8.76% on the session. GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ: GNMK) stock set a new 52-week high of $8.46 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.61%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $8.46 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.61%. Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) shares set a new 52-week high of $19.64 on Tuesday, moving up 6.04%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $19.64 on Tuesday, moving up 6.04%. Overseas Shipholding Gr (NYSE: OSG) shares set a new yearly high of $2.74 this morning. The stock was up 3.51% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $2.74 this morning. The stock was up 3.51% on the session. Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE: SALT) shares set a new yearly high of $24.31 this morning. The stock was up 4.12% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $24.31 this morning. The stock was up 4.12% on the session. Performance Shipping (NASDAQ: PSHG) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $0.78. Shares traded up 10.29%.

stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $0.78. Shares traded up 10.29%. Amira Nature Foods (NYSE: RYCE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $12.66 with a daily change of up 11.54%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $12.66 with a daily change of up 11.54%. LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ: LPTH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.89 with a daily change of up 14.83%.

