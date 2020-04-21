78 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ: BNTC) shares jumped 124% to close at $13.06 on Monday.
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NBY) climbed 69.7% to close at $1.29 on Monday after the company signed an agreement to distribute COVID-19 antibody rapid point-of-care test to US healthcare professionals.
- Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) shares jumped 36.2% to close at $3.20 after the company disclosed a 95% year-over-year rise in its North American Travelan sales.
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCC) shares jumped 34.8% to close at $8.64 on Modnay after the company announced a collaboration agreement with the University of Edinburgh to study its CDK Inhibitors to reduce runaway inflammation in coronavirus disease.
- Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ: GMLP) gained 32.6% to close at $3.05.
- GasLog Ltd. (NYSE: GLOG) shares climbed 29.4% to close at $4.98.
- Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE: MR) rose 26.8% to close at $4.82. JP Morgan upgraded Montage Resources from Neutral to Overweight.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) rose 24.7% to close at $23.80.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) gained 24.3% to close at $2.51.
- VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) rose 24.2% to close at $1.59.
- Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) jumped 23.8% to close at $3.64. Borqs Technologies expects a significant rise in demand for mobile personal safety and tracking device for senior citizens.
- Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRX) rose 23% to close at $0.3285 after jumping 37% on Friday.
- Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) surged 22% to close at $3.88.
- Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) jumped 21.3% to close at $23.58 after the company announced the results from its Phase 3 CheckMate -9ER Trial met the primary endpoint.
- CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) gained 21.2% to close at $12.88.
- Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) shares climbed 20.6% to close at $3.93.
- Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE: TNK) gained 20.5% to close at $24.03.
- Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA) jumped 20.5% to close at $2.59.
- Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDGR) surged 19.7% to close at $48.48.
- Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) shares surged 19.2% to close at $13.93 after the company disclosed that 11 new locations for coronavirus testing will open Wednesday.
- Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: JVA) gained 19.1% to close at $3.24.
- Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) shares jumped 19.1% to close at $4.80.
- Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGEN) climbed 19.1% to close at $3.50 after the company reported clearance of IND to initiate Phase I/II Study for first-in-class PRGN-2009 adenoverse immunotherapy to treat HPV-positive (HPV+) solid tumors.
- Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) gained 18.4% to close at $23.38.
- Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) shares climbed 18.2% to close at $4.16.
- Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: GDP) shares gained 16.9% to close at $6.93.
- EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) surged 16.4% to close at $15.56.
- Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) gained 16.3% to close at $11.22.
- Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: NNA) jumped 16.2% to close at $5.37.
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ: CEMI) rose 15.8% to close at $14.04 after falling more than 4% on Friday.
- AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE) jumped 15.7% to close at $6.65.
- Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSSI) rose 15.7% to close at $13.02.
- Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ: CATS) jumped 15.7% to close at $29.55.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) gained 15.2% to close at $9.40.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares climbed 15% to close at $5.61.
- ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) gained 14.4% to close at $7.00.
- FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) rose 14.1% to close at $38.97.
- My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) shares rose 12.8% to close at $2.38 after jumping 15% on Friday.
- Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE: CODI) shares jumped 12.8% to close at $17.87.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) climbed 11.4% to close at $14.58 after the company said its coronavirus test orders in the US have continued to increase.
- Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: THTX) gained 11.4% to close at $2.35.
- Velocity Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VEL) gained 10% to close at $3.41.
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) rose 9.5% to close at $1.62. Safe-T Group said it expects 146%-169% revenue growth for Q1.
- Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) shares rose 7.9% to close at $0.3649 after climbing 47% on Friday.
- NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) rose 7.9% to close at $3.56.
- Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNAT) jumped 6% to close at $0.3498. Histogen filed for an investigational device exemption application with the FDA.
Losers
- Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) dropped 21.4% to close at $ 2.90 on Monday after rising 15% on Friday.
- Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRPB) shares fell 20.1% to close at $37.16.
- Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) fell 19.1% to close at $4.2889.
- Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) tumbled 19.1% to close at $2.08.
- Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) shares slipped 18% to close at $2.50 after the company reported a stock-for-stock merger with STX Filmworks.
- Akazoo S.A. (NASDAQ: SONG) shares tumbled 17.5% to close at $2.22 on Monday.
- Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) shares fell 17.4% to close at $1.90 after jumping 43% on Friday.
- Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) declined 16.4% to close at $8.32.
- ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATIF) shares fell 15.5% to close at $1.91.
- Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDA) dipped 15.3% to close at $6.18.
- Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: ICD) fell 15.2% to close at $6.68.
- Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ: OMP) declined 14.8% to close at $4.26.
- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) dropped 14.5% to close at $3.02.
- AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE: ASIX) shares fell 14.3% to close at $9.01.
- Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ: PVAC) shares dipped 14.3% to close at $3.43.
- Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE: FLY) fell 13.4% to close at $5.04.
- Electromed, Inc. (NYSE: ELMD) shares tumbled 13.4% to close at $12.19.
- iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) shares dropped 12.4% to close at $7.90.
- Chaparral Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHAP) dipped 12.2% to close at $ 0.2402 after the company's CFO resigned to pursue other opportunities.
- Kraton Corporation (NYSE: KRA) shares dropped 12% to close at $8.71.
- Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) fell 11.8% to close at $3.00 after jumping over 16% on Friday.
- Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ: AXGT) fell 11.7% to close at $3.32.
- Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE: MN) shares declined 11.2% to close at $3.00.
- J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: JAX) shares declined 11.2% to close at $4.37.
- Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH) shares fell 11.1% to close at $7.68.
- Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE: RPAI) shares dropped 10.7% to close at $4.61.
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) fell 9.8% to close at $1.85.
- Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPAA) declined 9.5% to close at $11.43.
- The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) shares fell 9.1% to close at $6.81.
- Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ: GPP) declined 9% to close at $4.55. On Friday, Green Plains Partners cut the quarterly cash distribution by 75%.
- Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ: AEGN) shares dropped 7% to close at $14.00.
- Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) fell 6.4% to close at $3.82 after jumping around 18% on Friday.
